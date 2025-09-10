The Rugby League Players Association have confirmed their nominated players for both the NRL and NRLW Players' Champion awards.
As per the RLPA's rules, four players from each NRL and NRLW club have been nominated as eligible for the award.
The players are decided by RLPA delegates who put forward three contenders from their own team, before an RLPA working group panel, which is made up of current and former players, nominates the fourth player.
That creates a list of 68 NRL players and 48 NRLW players, who are then eligible to be voted on by their peers, with voting open to all contracted players in a 3-2-1 format.
Players cannot vote for their own teammates.
“On behalf of the RLPA, I want to congratulate all 68 NRL players and 48 NRLW players who have been named as Contenders for The Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newtown, CEO of the RLPA.
“The Players' Champion remains the most prestigious and respected player-voted honour in rugby league. To be recognised by your peers as The Players' Champion is to earn a place in the game's history and the respect of those who compete against you every single week of the season.
“Being chosen by your club's leadership group as one of its four contenders is an enormous acknowledgement of a player's contribution, resilience and consistency throughout a long and competitive season.
“The 2025 NRL and NRLW seasons have once again showcased the incredible standards set by our players. Week in and week out, they perform in the toughest and most demanding team sport in the world, pushing themselves beyond expectation. In response to the players' performances, the fans have voted with their feet and eyes in one of the most successful NRL and NRLW seasons ever.
“It is now over to the playing group across the NRL and NRLW to decide who will be crowned The Players' Champion – recognition that carries unmatched weight because it comes directly from the players themselves.”
The Players' Champion award for both competitions will be announced on October 2, with the other awards - the Dennis Tutty Awards, Rookie of the Year, and dream teams for both competitions- to be announced throughout September.
NRL contenders for 2025 Players' Champion
Brisbane Broncos
Payne Hass
Kotoni Staggs
Patrick Carrigan
Gehamat Shibasaki
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Jacob Preston
Stephen Crichton
Matt Burton
Max King
North Queensland Cowboys
Tom Dearden
Coen Hess
Scott Drinkwater
Jaxon Purdue
The Dolphins
Herbie Farnworth
Isaiya Katoa
Kurt Donoghoe
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
St George Illawarra Dragons
Clint Gutherson
Jaydn Su'A
Damien Cook
Moses Suli
Parramatta Eels
Jack Williams
Isaiah Iongi
Zac Lomax
Mitchell Moses
Newcastle Knights
Dane Gagai
Dylan Lucas
Fletcher Sharpe
Bradman Best
Penrith Panthers
Dylan Edwards
Nathan Cleary (2020 Players' Champion)
Isaah Yeo
Mitch Kenny
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Jye Gray
Jai Arrow
Tallis Duncan
Keaon Koloamatangi
Canberra Raiders
Tom Starling
Ethan Strange
Joseph Tapine
Kaeo Weekes
Sydney Roosters
James Tedesco (2017, 2019, 2022 Players' Champion)
Mark Nawaqanitawase
Naufahu Whyte
Robert Toia
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Tolutau Koula
Reuben Garrick
Ethan Bullemor
Daly Cherry-Evans
Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Addin Fonua-Blake
Blayke Brailey
William Kennedy
Ronaldo Mulitalo
Melbourne Storm
Xavier Coates
Eliesa Katoa
Harry Grant
Trent Loiero
Gold Coast Titans
AJ Brimson
Jayden Campbell
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Beau Fermor
New Zealand Warriors
Erin Clark
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
Jackson Ford
Wayde Egan
Wests Tigers
Jahream Bula
Terrell May
Jarome Luai
Adam Doueihi
NRLW contenders for 2025 Players' Champion
Brisbane Broncos
Tamika Upton
Keilee Joseph
Julia Robinson
Jada Ferguson
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Andie Robinson
Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa
Ash Quinlan
Alexis Tauaneai
North Queensland Cowboys
Essay Banu
Emma Manzelmann
Francesca Goldthorp
Bree Chester
St George Illawarra Dragons
Keele Browne
Ella Koster
Madi Mulhall
Trinity Tauaneai
Parramatta Eels
Abbi Church
Martha Mataele
Rueben Cherrington
Elsie Albert
Newcastle Knights
Yasmin Clydsdale
Sheridan Gallagher
Olivia Higgins
Jesse Southwell
Canberra Raiders
Leianne Tufuga
Chanté Temara
Chloe Saunders
Simaima Taufa (2018 Players' Champion)
Sydney Roosters
Isabelle Kelly (2024 Players' Champion)
Olivia Kernick
Rima Butler
Taina Naividi
Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Emma Verran (2021 Players' Champion)
Talei Holmes
Brooke Anderson
Quincy Dodd
Gold Coast Titans
Jessika Elliston
Sarina Masaga
Sienna Lofipo
Georgia Hale
New Zealand Warriors
Payton Takimoana
Apii Nicholls
Patricia Maliepo
Tysha Ikenasio
Wests Tigers
Kezie Apps
Sarah Togatuki
Emily Bass
Caitlin Turnbull