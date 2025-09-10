The Rugby League Players Association have confirmed their nominated players for both the NRL and NRLW Players' Champion awards.

As per the RLPA's rules, four players from each NRL and NRLW club have been nominated as eligible for the award.

The players are decided by RLPA delegates who put forward three contenders from their own team, before an RLPA working group panel, which is made up of current and former players, nominates the fourth player.

That creates a list of 68 NRL players and 48 NRLW players, who are then eligible to be voted on by their peers, with voting open to all contracted players in a 3-2-1 format.

Players cannot vote for their own teammates.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I want to congratulate all 68 NRL players and 48 NRLW players who have been named as Contenders for The Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newtown, CEO of the RLPA.

“The Players' Champion remains the most prestigious and respected player-voted honour in rugby league. To be recognised by your peers as The Players' Champion is to earn a place in the game's history and the respect of those who compete against you every single week of the season.

“Being chosen by your club's leadership group as one of its four contenders is an enormous acknowledgement of a player's contribution, resilience and consistency throughout a long and competitive season.

“The 2025 NRL and NRLW seasons have once again showcased the incredible standards set by our players. Week in and week out, they perform in the toughest and most demanding team sport in the world, pushing themselves beyond expectation. In response to the players' performances, the fans have voted with their feet and eyes in one of the most successful NRL and NRLW seasons ever.

“It is now over to the playing group across the NRL and NRLW to decide who will be crowned The Players' Champion – recognition that carries unmatched weight because it comes directly from the players themselves.”

The Players' Champion award for both competitions will be announced on October 2, with the other awards - the Dennis Tutty Awards, Rookie of the Year, and dream teams for both competitions- to be announced throughout September.

NRL contenders for 2025 Players' Champion

Brisbane Broncos

Payne Hass

Kotoni Staggs

Patrick Carrigan

Gehamat Shibasaki

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Jacob Preston

Stephen Crichton

Matt Burton

Max King

North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden

Coen Hess

Scott Drinkwater

Jaxon Purdue

The Dolphins

Herbie Farnworth

Isaiya Katoa

Kurt Donoghoe

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

St George Illawarra Dragons

Clint Gutherson

Jaydn Su'A

Damien Cook

Moses Suli

Parramatta Eels

Jack Williams

Isaiah Iongi

Zac Lomax

Mitchell Moses

Newcastle Knights

Dane Gagai

Dylan Lucas

Fletcher Sharpe

Bradman Best

Penrith Panthers

Dylan Edwards

Nathan Cleary (2020 Players' Champion)

Isaah Yeo

Mitch Kenny

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jye Gray

Jai Arrow

Tallis Duncan

Keaon Koloamatangi

Canberra Raiders

Tom Starling

Ethan Strange

Joseph Tapine

Kaeo Weekes

Sydney Roosters

James Tedesco (2017, 2019, 2022 Players' Champion)

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Naufahu Whyte

Robert Toia

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Tolutau Koula

Reuben Garrick

Ethan Bullemor

Daly Cherry-Evans

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Addin Fonua-Blake

Blayke Brailey

William Kennedy

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Melbourne Storm

Xavier Coates

Eliesa Katoa

Harry Grant

Trent Loiero

Gold Coast Titans

AJ Brimson

Jayden Campbell

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Beau Fermor

New Zealand Warriors

Erin Clark

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Jackson Ford

Wayde Egan

Wests Tigers

Jahream Bula

Terrell May

Jarome Luai

Adam Doueihi

NRLW contenders for 2025 Players' Champion

Brisbane Broncos

Tamika Upton

Keilee Joseph

Julia Robinson

Jada Ferguson

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Andie Robinson

Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa

Ash Quinlan

Alexis Tauaneai

North Queensland Cowboys

Essay Banu

Emma Manzelmann

Francesca Goldthorp

Bree Chester

St George Illawarra Dragons

Keele Browne

Ella Koster

Madi Mulhall

Trinity Tauaneai

Parramatta Eels

Abbi Church

Martha Mataele

Rueben Cherrington

Elsie Albert

Newcastle Knights

Yasmin Clydsdale

Sheridan Gallagher

Olivia Higgins

Jesse Southwell

Canberra Raiders

Leianne Tufuga

Chanté Temara

Chloe Saunders

Simaima Taufa (2018 Players' Champion)

Sydney Roosters

Isabelle Kelly (2024 Players' Champion)

Olivia Kernick

Rima Butler

Taina Naividi

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Emma Verran (2021 Players' Champion)

Talei Holmes

Brooke Anderson

Quincy Dodd

Gold Coast Titans

Jessika Elliston

Sarina Masaga

Sienna Lofipo

Georgia Hale

New Zealand Warriors

Payton Takimoana

Apii Nicholls

Patricia Maliepo

Tysha Ikenasio

Wests Tigers

Kezie Apps

Sarah Togatuki

Emily Bass

Caitlin Turnbull