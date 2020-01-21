Would Newcastle be a good landing spot for Adam Doueihi or Alex Johnston?

Newcastle are interested in the out-of-favour Rabbitohs pair, according to Nine.

The report states that the Knights are likely to sign one of the two, but not both.

Danny Levi’s departure from the club has opened up room in the salary cap for them to make a move, with the Souths reportedly prepared to grant either a release.

Therefore, it could come down to which player Knights coach Adam O’Brien prefers.

Newcastle would ideally sure up their backline ahead of the season, and the versatility of either would help their cause.