Would Newcastle be a good landing spot for Adam Doueihi or Alex Johnston?
Newcastle are interested in the out-of-favour Rabbitohs pair, according to Nine.
The report states that the Knights are likely to sign one of the two, but not both.
Danny Levi’s departure from the club has opened up room in the salary cap for them to make a move, with the Souths reportedly prepared to grant either a release.
Therefore, it could come down to which player Knights coach Adam O’Brien prefers.
Newcastle would ideally sure up their backline ahead of the season, and the versatility of either would help their cause.
I hope AJ stays as cover for Mitchel, Doueihi is not the answer.
I’d prefer the other way round. It would be a shame for either to go but Doueihi offers more value and versatility.
Chalky and Brisbanebunny, both Doueihi and Johnston are both useless and that is why they are on the Bennett scrap heap.
Why any team would want either is beyond me. Doueihi is Mr Predictable with a slow motion running game whilst Johnston cant tackle, cant position himself correctly at fullback or wing and can’t catch the high ball.
Two duds to free up money to poach Ado-Carr. If any league boss is interested, don’t be, bothe totally useless and a waste of cap space.
Todd Myrtleburg’s bunnies are looking great for this season.
You know you got a strong team when you have to unload quality players like these.
Seriously I cannot believe that player movements are still going on this close to the season.
The sooner the Nrl come up with trade windows the better.
Dragons might be half a chance this season as all our squad has trained together without player movement disruptions.
Nothing wrong with wishful thinking
Cheers
cmonthedragons, agree… These blokes have been training for a month now…
As all the clubs sat on their hands watching the Trell saga to unfold.
Souffs have cap issues and having their usual panic fire sale.
Souffs remind me of the Doors song.
“… the future’s uncertain but the end is always clear..”
Hope Doueihi stays , he’s a gun, Johnston has played for Aus, plus a junior , so why get rid of him, Richardson has said we don’t need to shed players so why do it, depth is important.
Hang on, only a couple of days ago wasn’t this useless website trying to ‘sell’ these absolute Duds players to Storm?? Like weren’t they saying, oh look at these two magnificent players which Storm can have in exchange for JOC? 🤣 🤣
These guests jurno’s aren’t that intellegent , but they need to write something to sell advertising, just wish they would be more consistant in their articles, which they get off the newspapers
Pansypenso, I told you Bennett with Crowes money have destroyed the last mg of soul in our now Soulless South Sydney Wanderers, who by the way…..will be playing home games at Parramatta.