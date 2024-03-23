As he gets ready to make his NRL debut this Sunday against the Manly Sea Eagles, rival clubs are reportedly showing interest in outside back Blaize Talagi.

Promoted to the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster less than a month ago, Talagi has been with the club since 2020 and has earned representative honours for being selected for the U16 NSW City and U18 City teams in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

A future NRL star, Talagi has been one of the best prospects out of Parramatta and has played for the club in the Andrew Johns Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

Last year, he played five games during the SG Ball competition, where he helped guide the club to the title alongside halfback Ethan Sanders before transitioning to the Jersey Flegg Cup team - appearing in seven games and scoring two tries.

As reported by News Corp, rival clubs are circling the youngster and monitoring his future closely, despite him being prevented from speaking to clubs about his future until after Round 6 this season.

It is understood that he also does have an option in his contract to remain at the Eels for next season.

Showcasing his talents during the recent trial matches, Talagi may be used in the centres or on the wing this season despite primarily being a fullback and excelling in the halves previously as a five-eighth.

The 2022 Australian Schoolboy representative out of Westfields Sports High School, will line-up in the centres on Sunday at CommBank Stadium against the Manly Sea Eagles.