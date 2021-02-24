The Brisbane Broncos have made one last ditch effort to sign Cameron Smith.

In a desperate bid to land the NRL legend, the Broncos have reportedly turned to a “multi-millionaire business tycoon” in a bid to lure Smith north, reports The Courier Mail.

The 37-year old has kept the NRL world in the dark on his future in the game, with a decision originally set to be made prior to Christmas. However, it is now looming likely that he will hang up the boots.

The Broncos haven’t been the only club linked to Smith – with the Titans also rumoured to be keen on the future immortal – however they have since publicly pulled out of the race.

But the Broncos are not as ready to bid farewell to the career of one of the game’s greatest players. Smith was spotted at Suncorp Stadium hosting corporate meetings earlier this week.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has reportedly made contact with a business man who lives close to Smith on the Gold Coast in a last-ditch bid to get the deal done.

Smith has repeatedly ignored calls from Walters since their original meeting in November last year in a sign he is done with the game.

Former Queensland teammate of Smith and Broncos board member Darren Lockyer remains hopeful a deal can be met.

Lockyer said the cub wasn’t yet told of Smith’s future plans.

“I honestly don’t know if he is playing on.

“As much as I have a relationship with Cam from our playing days, he has kept his cards close to his chest.

“Other than Bart Campbell (Storm powerbroker), I don’t think anyone knows what Cam is going to do.

“Cam has always kept himself in good condition, so it probably wouldn’t take him long to get back to NRL match fitness, but at this stage we’ve heard nothing from him.”