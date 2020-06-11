A number of clubs are keeping an eye on emerging halfback Tom Dearden, according to foxsports.com.au.

Melbourne Storm are believed to be at the front of the queue of the teams interested, with several sides “closely monitoring” the situation.

The 19-year old was the youngest Broncos youngest halfback to debut at aged 18 years and 50 days. He was seen as an immense talent after playing five NRL matches.

The Broncos had such belief in the young gun’s talent as their long-term No.7 that they released Kodi Nikorima mid-season to accelerate his pathway into the NRL.

But Dearden’s progress was cut short after sustaining a syndesmosis injury playing against the Gold Coast Titans. He required ankle surgery which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Brisbane signed out-of-favour Melbourne Storm halfway Brodie Croft to fill the void Dearden’s injury had created. Croft was elevated straight into the club’s leadership group at the end of last season. However, he has struggled since the relaunch of the NRL season after the new six again rule was brought in after he started the season in fine form.

Dearden is seen by those in the know as a future representative halfback. He was named the Australia Schoolboys player of the tour in 2018 and played Queensland under 16s and under 18s.

Dearden is rating so highly inside the four walls of the Broncos that the club allowed him to focus solely on bulking-up in the off-season prior to his NRL debut last year. He is singed until the end of 2021, but rival clubs could make a play for him from November 1.

The news comes at the worst time for Brisbane who suffered a hammering loss at the hands of back-to-back premiers Sydney Roosters last week.

With Jahrome Hughes ruled out for up to three weeks with a broken hand, Melbourne Strom are monitoring the Dearden situation.