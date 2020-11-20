Penrith rising star Daine Laurie has committed to the Wests Tigers, agreeing to a deal that will see him join the club for the 2022 NRL season.

The 21-year old will arrive at the Tigers on a two-year deal, seeing him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

Jimmy Roberts lands at @WestsTigers, now expect Daine Laurie to follow suit – but for 2022.🐯🐯still holding out hope he’ll be there next year … — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) November 19, 2020

Wests’ CEO Justin Pascoe expressed his excitement to see a player with upside like Laurie’s commit to the team.

“Daine is one of the best young fullbacks in the game and we’re very excited to see him take the next steps in his rugby league career with the Wests Tigers,” he told the club website.

“His commitment to the future of Wests Tigers highlights the strong squad and future that coach Michale Maguire is delivering for this club.”

Laurie made his first-grade debut for the Panthers this year against the Canberra Raiders and went on to play a further two games in 2020.

Before his debut in the NRL, Laurie was named as Penrith’s player of the year in their under-20s team, scoring 23 tries across his two years there.