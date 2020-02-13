The Newcastle Knights are looking to pry Dragons star Tyson Frizell on a three-year deal, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.
According to Hooper, the Knights have met with the backrower’s camp as they look to acquire for the 2021 season.
However, the Dragons have also officially tabled the 28-year old an offer in hopes of keeping him at the Red V.
With 14 Tests for Australia and 11 State of Origin games for NSW to his name, Frizell is expected to command a deal over $800,000 a season.
NRL.com is reporting that his preference is to remain at the Dragons and they are the frontrunners to secure his signature.
He recently told NRL.com: “(the) sooner I can get [negotiations] out of the way the better it is for myself and for the club as well”.
Frizell is one of several big-name Dragons off-contract at the end of this season in a list that includes James Graham, Euan Aitken, Tim Lafai, Issac Luke, Tristan Sailor and Jack de Belin.
Anyway I reckon Frizell would be great for the Knights, can’t say I like the dragons or have a soft spot for them but I’d like to see Frizell.
In a knights jersey 😂😂😂
I think he’ll stay at the Dragons , if he gets the same sought if offer from them. He’s been there so long, he’ll most likely want to remain a one club players.
Well said kev
I don’t know why the knights think he will leave. Unless it’s stupid money dragons can’t match. Has more chance to play finals with the dragons then the knights.
I like the knights but I just can’t see him going maybe in 12 months time if O’brien lives up to the coaching hype.
Unless things are even worse then we think at St George.
They should have the money next year, Graham I would say is set to retire, de Belin if he is still in court wont be resigned or will come cheaply.
