Kalyn Ponga declared his commitment to the Newcastle Knights earlier in the year, vowing to remain with the club until his contract concludes at the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nHis loyalty is free to be tested past that point, however, and with uncertainty around the Knights' head coaching position and where certain spine members should play moving forward, the Hunter may not be the most appealing destination for the Maroons fullback.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_204977" align="alignnone" width="1506"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Kalyn Ponga of the Knightsruns with the ball during the round 20 NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 14, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWhile the Sydney Roosters have been thrown up in potential landing spots for Ponga, it seems another club from the same city may beat them to his signature.\r\n\r\nAccording to Triple M, an unnamed Sydney-based club has reportedly entered the race for his services, and could swoop in and secure Ponga's long-term future.\r\n\r\n“A high-profile Sydney NRL club are in secret conversations to sign Kalyn Ponga, and it's not the Sydney Roosters,” as per the Triple M Whisper on the Beau, Cat and Woodsy Breakfast radio show.\r\n\r\nThere have even been reports that, despite his previous declarations proclaiming his loyalty to the Knights, the uncertainty around the club's direction and recent sacking of Adam O'Brien could prompt Ponga to request an early release anyway.\r\n\r\nNeither the Knights nor Ponga have spoken out regarding the claims, but with the star fullback being constantly linked to an exit from the club. History tells us that it is only a matter of time before those whispers grow louder.