Newcastle look to have turned their back on any move that would see Kieran Foran join the Knights and close friend Mitchell Pearce in 2021, per The Daily Telegraph.

Foran was linked to a move with the Knights for an estimated $300,000-per-year contract, but the club have since halted any negations with the belief they have the right five-eighth stocks at their disposal.

Foran is once again facing an unclear future following a season-ending injury to his pectoral, with many believing his NRL career could be over.

While the injury is set to rule Foran out of any training until Christmas, the 30-year-old is remaining confident of playing in the league next season.

Foran remains without a contract for 2021 and will likely be seeking a move away from Belmore after he originally declined a one-year deal to stay with the Bulldogs in favour of a longer contract with a rival club.

Newcastle were one of two clubs linked with Foran for next season, with Manly also giving hope of retaining the services of the five-eighth.

For the Knights, they look set to guiding the development of Tex Hoy for their future five-eighth, shutting the door on the luckless Foran.