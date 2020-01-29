Exciting Knight Jirah Momoisea has been upgraded to the club’s top 30 for this season while extending his contract for two more seasons.

The new will tie the 21-year old to Newcastle until the end of 2022.

Knights recruitment manager Alex McKinnon said Momoisea had done all the right things to get his contract upgraded.

“Jirah’s athletic ability suits the way the game is changing,” McKinnon told the club website.

“He has the ability to play middle and edge. His education is developing under the new coaching staff and still being young to the game, Jirah has plenty of improvement and together we look forward to living those rewards.”

The youngster is thrilled to get the opportunity to be potentially selected for his first NRL game.

“It’s amazing to know that I’ll be eligible for Round 1 and to be extended, gives me a bit if extra security with my future,” Momoisea said.

“It’s massive for the confidence to know Adam (O’Brien) believes in me and he sees something that I haven’t really seen in myself yet with the change of positions.

“I want to do my best and pay him back by playing well and consistently.”