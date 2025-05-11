Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has dropped the clearest hint yet over who his first-choice five-eighth may be moving forward throughout the 2025 NRL season.

After sitting out of the side during the opening weeks of the season, off-season recruit Blaize Talagi has come into the side in recent weeks, and it has coincided with the men from the foot of the mountains seeming to turn a corner.

Cleary was asked point blank after Saturday night's 90-minute draw against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville whether Talagi was his long-term five-eighth, and said the youngster was on the right trajectory.

"He is certainly on the right trajectory. When he gets the ball, both coaches hold their breath, but that's what you love about him. he just comes to the game and gets better all the time. He loves playing, is a good learner as well," Cleary said during his post-match press conference on Talagi.

"I'm really enjoying him being part of our team and looking forward to his future."

Talagi, who didn't play his first game of the season until Round 3 when he came off the interchange bench against the Melbourne Storm, then was out of action until Round 6 against the Dolphins but has played every game since.

Cleary said he believed his team have turned a corner in the last four weeks, with two wins and a draw now coming during that period.

"I think probably the last four weeks have been better. When we are good, we are good. Even tonight, I thought we dominated the first half. The scoreboard should have been more in our favour at halftime," Cleary said.

"The Cowboys are more dangerous when they are behind which they showed tonight. Their good players, Dearden, Drinkwater, are hard to handle.

"We looked tired. I think last week took a lot out of us, and then another travel, but I have a lot of faith in this team. It's a very even competition. Probably as even as I have ever seen it."

Talagi was always tipped as the first-choice to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves this year, although the men from the foot of the mountains have other options, with the likes of Brad Schneider, Jack Cole, Trent Toelau and even Daine Laurie all potentially featuring.

The draw leaves the Panthers with seven competition points from their ten games to date, and the club sitting in second last on the ladder although they are one of the rapidly shrinking list of sides yet to have a bye.

That comes next weekend, with Penrith then to kick-off what could be a difficult State of Origin period with games against the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels.