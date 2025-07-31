Having reached the finals in the Lisa Fiaola Cup and Tarsha Gale Cup competitions over the past two seasons, the Wests Tigers boast an incredibly talented and gifted female player pipeline.

One of these players coming through the club's pathways system is Rhiannon Bonner, who played her first season of the Tarsha Gale Cup earlier this year and was used in several different roles in the back-line, including her primary fullback position.

A star in the making, Bonner is a handful to defend when she has the ball in her hands and has brilliant awareness and attacking intelligence, especially when it comes to the big moments of the game.

Still at the beginning of her playing career, the 18-year-old represented the Under-17s City team in 2024 and will be one of the players to watch during the 2026 Tarsha Gale Cup season.

"I had family grow up wearing the Tigers jersey, so it is honestly a privilege and I feel so proud to wear the jersey on the field and do the best I can," Bonner told Zero Tackle.

"Everyone's so close and everyone's best friends on the field and off the field. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

Originally from an OzTag and touch football background, Bonner is hoping to follow in her family's footsteps and play in the NRLW in the coming years after he father and grandfather both previously played for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

"My family have been amazing. Having my dad by my side and the role model that he is, I couldn't ask for anything more, it's amazing," Bonner said.

"One day my dad said give it [rugby league] a go, and I was like alright. Now, I'm here and I'm honestly so grateful."

Idolising four-time NRL premiership-winner Dylan Edwards and his work ethic on the field, Bonner has her sights set on making the Under-19s City team and Under-19s NSW Blues squad next year before hoping to one day turn her NRLW dream into a reality.

"I want to try and push my way up and get the development that I need and next year look for City again, and New South Wales and then NRLW," she elaborated.

"It's been a dream to play in the NRLW since the last two years but I've never been fixated on a goal in my life and I'm going to get there and when I do, I can't wait to see my parents be proud of me.

"That's what I want to do, just give back to my mum and my dad for everything that they do for me."