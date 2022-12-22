The RFL – the governing body of English rugby league – has delivered their findings in relation to the altercation between Sydney Roosters and England player Victor Radley and Irish international James Bentley, per the Yorkshire Post.

No action will be taken against either player.

The duo were involved in a heated confrontation in Manchester shortly after England had been eliminated from the tournament by Samoa, with original reports suggesting Radley may have headbutted Bentley after taking umbrage to the Irishman's alleged harassment of England coach Shaun Wane.

There has been a general reluctance to get involved by the foreign administrators given no arrests or complaints were made about the incident. The IRL had already refused to conduct an investigation of their own.

The RFL has issued a statement on the matter:

“The compliance investigation, requested by the RLWC, involved interviews with a number of eyewitnesses as well as those directly involved.

“The investigator found a non-England player to have behaved inappropriately and an England player to have acted in self-defence. No members of the England squad are at fault.

“The RFL has determined that no further action should be taken and these findings have been shared with all relevant Rugby League bodies.”

While it's not known if the NRL Integrity Unit or the Roosters will enforce any punishment of their own on Radley, it seems unlikely now given that fault has seemingly been attributed to Bentley.

Bentley's club, Leeds Rhinos, are not expected to take any action.