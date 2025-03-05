With the recent additions of Ben Hunt and Michael Maguire, many Brisbane Broncos fans are hopeful for their team in 2025.

After narrowly missing out on a premiership in 2023, fans are expecting a return to form this season.

While the side is eager to get back to the finals, Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds has drawn a line in the sand between fantasy and reality.

"Nothing's been done yet. We haven't even kicked off our season yet," Reynolds told Wide World of Sports.

"Hypotheticals are all good, but if you listen to people on the outside, you end up on the outside.

"We know we've had a good pre-season, and we've worked hard on it, but we just need to keep a lid on it."

Reynolds knows all too well that expectation can lead to disappointment, after a disastrous season that saw the Broncos finish 12th in 2024 after making the grand final a year prior.

While Reynolds was adamant that his side hasn't accomplished anything yet, he did credit the team for its commitment in the preseason.

"We've done a lot of great work and have set ourselves up for a good season... we just need to make sure we turn up with a good attitude when we play."

The 34-year-old also shared his excitement about playing with his new teammate, Ben Hunt, citing his leadership and experience as a major coup for this young Broncos squad.

"It's great to have another leader in the team," Reynolds said of Hunt's inclusion.

"Experience plays a massive part. He knows when to pull the trigger and when not to.

"He's got a good read on the game; he's a super competitive person, and he breeds that amongst the group as well.

"It's important to have those types of calibre people in the team. He's a winner, and he's shown that on the biggest stage."

Reynolds is certain that his veteran teammate will help this side stay level-headed throughout the season, a quality this Broncos side has lacked recently.

"He's going to be a handy addition who calms things down.

"When things don't go perfectly out there, it's good to have an experienced person to read the room and get us back to our processes."

This Brisbane Broncos side has a lot to prove in 2025, a sentiment that Reynolds hopes to instill in his young team.