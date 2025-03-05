With the recent additions of Ben Hunt and Michael Maguire, many Brisbane Broncos fans are hopeful for their team in 2025.

After narrowly missing out on a premiership in 2023, fans are expecting a return to form this season.

While the side is eager to get back to the finals, Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds has drawn a line in the sand between fantasy and reality.

"Nothing's been done yet. We haven't even kicked off our season yet," Reynolds told Wide World of Sports.

"Hypotheticals are all good, but if you listen to people on the outside, you end up on the outside.

NRL Tipping

JOIN NOW!

"We know we've had a good pre-season, and we've worked hard on it, but we just need to keep a lid on it."

Reynolds knows all too well that expectation can lead to disappointment, after a disastrous season that saw the Broncos finish 12th in 2024 after making the grand final a year prior.

While Reynolds was adamant that his side hasn't accomplished anything yet, he did credit the team for its commitment in the preseason.

"We've done a lot of great work and have set ourselves up for a good season... we just need to make sure we turn up with a good attitude when we play."

NRL best 17s for 2023: St George Illawarra Dragons
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 28: Ben Hunt of the Dragons runs with the ball during the round 24 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, on August 28, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old also shared his excitement about playing with his new teammate, Ben Hunt, citing his leadership and experience as a major coup for this young Broncos squad.

"It's great to have another leader in the team," Reynolds said of Hunt's inclusion.

"Experience plays a massive part. He knows when to pull the trigger and when not to.

"He's got a good read on the game; he's a super competitive person, and he breeds that amongst the group as well.

"It's important to have those types of calibre people in the team. He's a winner, and he's shown that on the biggest stage."

State of Origin Game 1, 2023: QLD Maroons player ratings
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Ben Hunt of Queensland celebrates with his team mates after scoring the match winning try after game three of the State of Origin Series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, 2022, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Reynolds is certain that his veteran teammate will help this side stay level-headed throughout the season, a quality this Broncos side has lacked recently.

"He's going to be a handy addition who calms things down.

"When things don't go perfectly out there, it's good to have an experienced person to read the room and get us back to our processes."

This Brisbane Broncos side has a lot to prove in 2025, a sentiment that Reynolds hopes to instill in his young team.