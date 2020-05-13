Wests Tigers veteran Josh Reynolds could return to Canterbury as early as next week after holding productive talks with club officials about the move, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Tigers ae reportedly willing to release him from the final two years of his deal to join the Bulldogs and pay half his salary provided that a deal can be struck between the two parties.

It is believed that the Tigers half’s return to Belmore will all come down to approval from the Bulldogs board.

Tigers captain Moses Mbye, who is also a former teammate of Reynolds at the Bulldogs, gave his blessing for the veteran to finish his career at Canterbury.

“From a personal point of view, I haven’t spoken to Grub [Reynolds] about it. I think he’s a pretty tough couple of years and he hasn’t had much reward for the hard work he has put in. So whatever happens with Grub, whether it be here or anywhere else it will be good to see him playing first grade footy back where he belongs,” Mbye told The Daily Telegraph.

“Whatever is best for him, I’m certainly supporting, I haven’t told him that but that’s what I’d be telling him if he wanted advice from me.”