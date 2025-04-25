Adam Reynolds has revealed he hopes to play next weekend after suffering what looked to be a painful shoulder injury during the Brisbane Broncos heavy win over the Canterbury Bulldogs on Thursday evening.

The veteran halfback first appeared to injure his shoulder in the act of scoring a try during the first half.

After a brief amount of time with club medical staff on the field, he was able to continue in the game and see out most of the 80 minutes, but was in clear discomfort more than once throughout the second half.

That came to a head in the final minutes of the game when he went down with his shoulder again and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain.

He was taken from the field after that, failing to play the final five minutes.

"It's a little sore. It went dead on me when I scored the try and got pins and needles, then I got it pretty bad that last one," Reynolds said during the post-match press conference.

"It's okay now, but I'll see the medical staff when we get back.

"It went dead with pins and needles and was sort of burning. The last one felt pretty bad, worse than when I scored the try."

The halfback confirmed he wants to play next weekend though.

"The aim is to play every game," he said.

The immediate concern on the field was for a shoulder dislocation, although he may have avoided that and instead could be looking at what has been described by the NRL Physio as a 'shoulder instability event'.

Adam Reynolds came off with a shoulder injury - suffered early when scoring a try but played through til just before full time. Mechanism fairly textbook for shoulder instability event (eg subluxation) - Broncos hopeful it is only a burner (Reynolds does have a history). pic.twitter.com/6bJzZiD6MZ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 24, 2025

What may work in Reynolds' favour is a long turnaround heading into Magic Round, with the Broncos not facing the Penrith Panthers until the Sunday afternoon.

Suncorp Stadium PEN BRI

If Reynolds is out, Ben Hunt would likely shift into the number seven jumper, with Josh Rogers or Jock Madden the likely options to play at five-eighth.