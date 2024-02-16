The NRL have officially hit Brisbane Broncos' duo Adam Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan with a breach notice for bringing the game into disrepute over their off-field incident.

Occurring on Sunday evening after an NRL fan day hosted by the club, the duo had been out with teammates for drinks before becoming involved in a bust up that was circulated on social media.

The duo described their incident the next day as 'embarrassing', while CCTV footage released showed more players were present but not heavily involved.

In a statement, the NRL confirmed the duo had been issued with a breach notice that they will have five days to respond to, while also reminding other players of their responsibilities within the sport.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Brisbane Broncos players Adam Reynolds and Patrick Carrigan with Breach Notices alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following a public incident this week," the statement released by the NRL read.

"Both players are alleged to have engaged in a physical altercation in public which has brought the game into disrepute.

"Reynolds and Carrigan have 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notices.

"The NRL has reminded other players involved in the incident of their responsibilities under the NRL Code of Conduct."

Under the new collective bargaining agreement that was agreed to in mid-2023 by the NRL and Rugby League Players Association after protracted negotiations, the NRL aren't allowed to reveal penalties until after the five-day period has passed.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the duo will only be fined, and therefore free to travel to Las Vegas to take part in the season-opening double-header where the Broncos clash with the Sydney Roosters. The South Sydney Rabbitohs play the Manly Sea Eagles in the other game heading to the States.

It's understood the fines proposed by the NRL will be between $5,000 and $10,000.

The Broncos have already indicated earlier this week that they will not be standing either player down, and that the players are in agreeance with a fine, meaning it's unlikely they will do anything other than accept the sanctions before jumping on the plane next weekend.