Everyone loves a pre-season prediction!

Everyone loves a "na ni nah, I told you so!" moment. None more than me.

Unfortunately, with predictions also come massive misses.

My 50 pre-season predictions delivered about a 50/50 split of each.

Today we go through the big wins, the huge misses and a few that were either close enough or not far off that they'll get a mention.

We won't go through every point, just the main ones:

The Big Misses

- Broncos win Minor Premiership

I am still in shock at how badly the wheels feel off in Brisbane. Not only did they not capture the Minor Premiership but they missed Finals, by a long way. Kevin Walters has been removed and there are players set to pay the price. What went wrong you ask? Almost everything. Huge miss.

- Panthers don't win a fourth straight title

This was a near gimme. 16 teams other could have won it. No team has ever done what they have, in a comparable era. So of course the Panthers bucked every bit of history and all statistics in securing a fourth straight title. Probably won't be betting against a fifth next year.

- No early-season coach sackings

Magic Round saw some fantastic highlights but also served as Brad Arthur's final game in charge of the Eels. I'll count this as an early season sacking as I meant pre Origin. I still can't believe how it all went down.

- AJ Brimson a success at centre

Injuries and having to play ten different positions probably gave the Titans utility star no hope here, but the fact remains the move has not worked. The Titans have a huge question on their hands after re-signing Brimson on a huge contract. They have to find the right spot.

- The Cowboys to finish as the fourth best QLD side

Sorry Cowboys fans. Not only did the Cowboys not finish as the fourth best QLD side, they finished as the top QLD side and the only club to make the Finals. They sure showed me!

- Josh Schuster nails down second row spot

Not only did Josh Schuster not nail down a second row spot but he was released from his contract by the Sea Eagles and spent the season out of the NRL. He has since signed with Souths but I can't see him coming anywhere near that starting lineup.

- Parramatta return to the top eight

Not only did the Eels not make the eight but they only avoided finishing last on the final day of the season. An almighty miss on my behalf and a horror season from those in blue and gold. It cost Brad Arthur his job and has Climt Gutherson headed to the Dragons.

- Cameron Smith named Bellamy's successor

Craig Bellamy is never going to retire. I should have known better. Meanwhile Smith looks to have a bright future in the commentary box. I still believe Smith will return to Melbourne one day but it doesn't look to be any time soon.

The Hits!

- Predicted both Origin series victories

This looked dead and buried after the first game of each respective series. That said, I simply went with the better coach. The talent in both sets of games was so close that it came down to the main voice in the build-up. Too easy!

- NSW move on from Tedesco & Cook

Dylan Edwards and Reece Robson have been there or there-abouts for two seasons now. With the change in coach, came an updated (and corrected) selection policy. Picking players on form! Tedesco played as well as possible in Origin One when called upon but both Edwards and Robson justified their selections in a big way.

- Roosters win NRLW

This felt like a cheat prediction. Whereas every other side in the competition lost players, the Roosters added two Premiership winners. Although the Sharks fought back admirably in the second half of the Grand Final, the Roosters never really looked worried. If they didn't win it this year, they may never have.

- Zac Lomax a success in a new position

To say Lomax succeeded on the wing is putting it lightly. Not only did he star for an otherwise dire Dragons side, but he was also one of the Blues' best in a winning series. His selection in the Dally M team of the year was almost automatic. Lomax should have thanked Shane Flanagan on the way out of the club for finally seeing his career reach its potential.

- Storm win the Shawn Blore-Justin Olam trade

Always back Craig Bellamy. Always! You knew, the very second, Shawn Blore hit the Victorian capital that he would become a star. He ran out in a Grand Final, having played a huge part in helping his side get there. Meanwhile, Justin Olam had a good season, but you'd have to go a long way to find someone who would put him above Blore.

- Cowboys to move on from Chad Townsend

This simply had to happen. Jake Clifford is younger and quite frankly better. Meanwhile, the Cowboys became Tom Dearden's side. The Cowboys have a huge upside heading forward. Meanwhile, Townsend will return to Sydney to mentor Sandon Smith at the Roosters. A good move for both parties.

- Everyone will bag on the Vegas games until they actually happen

I still don't know if I really care for or about the Vegas thing. The Sharks play there next year and it's just a game against the Panthers. That said, it was a massive success as a season opener. It was exciting, the games were good and the crowd was big. You couldn't ask for more.

- Luke Brooks and the Tigers both win the "divorce"

This was an absolute slam dunk. Both sides had to move on. Both sides should have moved on seasons ago. The Tigers unearthed Lachlan Galvin and signed Jarome Luai. Meanwhile Brooks helped the Sea Eagles to a week one Finals win, his first appearance in the Finals. Win/win in every sense.

The Narrow Misses

- Wests Tigers to rise

Technically they did not "rise" after finishing 17th for the second straight season. That said, I'd argue they're in a far better position heading into 2024. Lachlan Galvin is a superstar in the making while the club seems to finally have its house in order off the field. Still, a miss.

- Bradman Best to become NSW mainstay

Bradman Best was called into Origin three and helped deliver a series win. He's now a perfect 100% having helped his side win two games from his two appearances with three tries. That said, the jury is still out as to whether he would have been selected for Origin One and Two if fully fit. We'll roll this into next year.

- Jada Taylor to become next NRLW superstar

An ACL injury in the second round of the season robbed us of seeing this one come to pass. I am still confident!