The Deadly Maroons 40-year State of Origin team has been revealed.

The star-studded side made up of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders was selected by Queensland Rugby League in conjunction with Deadly Choices, based on Origin performances over the past four decades.

It features an array of talent spanning across Origin’s storied history – including the likes of Greg Inglis, Johnathan Thurston, Justin Hodges, Arthur Beetson, Gorden Tallis, Sam Thaiday and Dale Shearer.

The inductees were named at the Redcliffe Leagues Club last week during an official presentation lunch – with each in attendance presented with commemorative shirts by Queensland Minister for Sport Stirling Hinchliffe.

“I suspected the finalised Deadly Maroons 40-year Origin team would be something special and you only need to look at those players who missed out among the 33 eligible nominees to appreciate just how intense the competition for spots were,” QRL managing director Rob Moore told qrl.com.au.

“It’s difficult to compare footballing talent across different eras and given the exceptional abilities of this star-studded group of players, they could easily hold their own against any opposition.

“The Deadly Maroons 40-year Origin team is a fitting celebration and acknowledgement of Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, including the vital contributions made, on and off the field by players, their families and fans alike.

“Aligned under our partnership arrangement with the Institute for Urban Indigenous Health’s (IUIH) Deadly Choices program, the Deadly Maroons 40-year Origin team initiative complements other positive health promotional programs which have been instigated across Queensland for the past two years and will continue through 2021.”

Deadly Maroons 40-year Origin team