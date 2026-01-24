Manly Sea Eagles star outside back Reuben Garrick has revealed personal growth in a new system was behind his move to the Sydney Roosters, who he will join in 2027.

One of the more hotly-contested signatures to date following the November 1 deadline passing for all players off-contract at the end of 2026 to negotiate with rival clubs, Garrick was chased by the Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly, while the Perth Bears were also believed to have talked to him.

In the end, he elected to link up with the Roosters on a long-term deal where he could well be in line to replace Mark Nawaqanitawase on the wing when he moves back to rugby union at the start of 2027.

Garrick can also play in the centres or at fullback, with James Tedesco's career also winding down.

He admitted, speaking on the Backstage with Cooper and Matty Johns Podcast, that it was a "bloody tough" decision.

“It was bloody tough. Obviously, I've been at Manly for quite a few years now, this will be my eighth season there and I love the club,” Garrick said on the show.

“They've given me my opportunity (and) I have learnt so much there (and) have so many lifelong friends there…so it was very, very hard to make. One that decision and weighing everything up.

“And two, the hardest part was telling the boys and having those conversations which is tough. (They are) people you've played a lot of footy with and you trust and there's a lot of loyalty there.

“I think it's the best thing for myself to grow and learn off a new system. I feel like I just want to grow and learn a few new things.”

Garrick, who is also a goal-kicker, has fast become one of Manly's best players, with the Dragons junior now needing to be replaced by the Northern Beaches club heading into 2027.

Garrick has agreed to join the Roosters on a three-year deal for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.