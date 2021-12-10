Earlier this week, Zero Tackle columnist Dan Nicholls posed the question "who out of Nicho Hynes and Matt Burton would have the better season in 2022."

Burton has made the switch from the Penrith Panthers to the Canterbury Bulldogs for 2022, while Nicho Hynes has gone from the Melbourne Storm to the Cronulla Sharks.

We can now reveal your results, with over 4000 Zero Tackle readers responding to our pole.

You have voted Burton to have the better season, with 57 per cent of the vote going the way of the Bulldogs' recruit, compared to 43 per cent for Hynes.

Hynes was one of the breakout stars of 2021 during his time in Melbourne. While he ordinarily wouldn't have made the same waves he did, he became a replacement for Ryan Papenhuyzen, who spent a sizeable chunk of the year on the shelf thanks to a concussion with ongoing symptoms.

Hynes became Melbourne's starting fullback after magic round and set the competition on fire, so much so that he wound up in the New South Wales Blues' State of Origin camp ahead of Game 3.

He will make a switch into the halves for the 2022 season, and Nicholls wrote that Hynes is in for a big season.

"Hynes was signed to play halfback, and was a No.7 all throughout his junior footy. This seems to have been missed by fans who claim he's only a fullback," Nicholls wrote.

"I think it's fair to suggest Hynes will finish toward the top of the Sharks' Player of the Year voting."

Burton too will be in for a positional swap in 2022, having spent the bulk of 2021 out of position in the centres at the Panthers, caught behind Origin halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai in the queue to wear either six or seven.

He will be handed the keys to the Bulldogs' rebuild this season though.

"I don't think I'm stating anything too world breaking when I say Matt Burton is the Dogs' ace signing. He is a perfect fit for what they need," Nicholls wrote on Burton.

"Their forwards have improved greatly but in terms of need, Burton fits the bill to a tee."