Could Todd Greenberg be on his way out of the the NRL’s chief position?

Phil Gould and Wayne Bennett have emerged as candidates to replace Greenberg as CEO, according to Fox Sports’ Matty Johns and James Hooper.

Greenberg is not expected to have his contract extended beyond 2020 after being heavily criticised for poor financial management of the league during the COVID-19 crisis.

Johns and Hooper discussed the potential successors on Fox League Live.

Johns: “A name that is starting to be bandied about as a successor to Todd is Phil Gould.”

Hooper: “Gus has been mentioned and Wayne Bennett’s name has also come up over the last 24 hours.”

“He has been there and done it at all levels of the game Gus and is certainly a highly intelligent bloke with skin in the game.

“It would be left-field and he would have to want to do it. You know him really well personally. Could you see Gus wanting to take on a challenge like that?”

Johns: “One thing about Gus that would suit the game is he is not a populist.”

“He sometimes says and does things that irritate people and get on people’s nerves and that doesn’t worry Gus at all.

“That is the sort of bloke you want in charge that is going to be able to back Peter V’landys up and make unpopular decisions sometimes for the betterment of the game.”