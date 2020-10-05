Newly appointed Maroons coach Wayne Bennett is set to call on a new wave of Queensland players in this year’s Origin series.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, Gold Coat’s AJ Brimson, Mo Fotuaika and Phillip Sami, Melbourne’s Tino Fa’asuamalaeaui and Rooster Lindsay Collins will all be named for their first Origin jumper when an extended squad is announced on Tuesday.

Veteran forward Josh McGuire is set be axed from the team after 14 Maroons appearances after making his Origin debut in 2015.

The Cowboys enforcer has been the player NSW have loved to hate over the last five seasons but his Origin future is now in doubt.

Dragon Ben Hunt, Raider Josh Papalii, Titan Jai Arrow and Sea Eagle Daly Cherry-Evans are all expected to be named to Bennett’s new-look side.

Queensland are looking to get one back on NSW, with Brad Fittler’s Blues having won the last two series.

But Bennett could be the ideal man to lead the Maroons forward, winning five of the seven Origin series he’s been involved in.

The 70-year old was officially unveiled as the new Queensland coach last week following Kevin Walters’ move to the Broncos.

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.