League boss Todd Greenberg had to personally intervene with explosive quotes from Roosters star Latrell Mitchell in a wide-ranging interview with NRL.com that was published on Saturday.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the quotes were believed to raise racial discrimination around the NSW State of Origin side.

In the original version of the interview, Latrell said: “NSW went real funny on us because we don’t sing the anthem,” in reference to himself, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr.

NSW Rugby League chief executive Dave Trodden immediately reached out to Greenberg and threatened to take legal action.

The quote was rapidly removed from the article.

The Roosters were also worried that he broke the club’s media protocols by doing the interview without their permission.

Trodden is also reportedly unhappy with Mitchell’s comments towards Blues coach Brad Fittler.

“I didn’t get told what I needed to work on,” Latrell said. “He (Freddy) said he was going to ring me and he still hasn’t rang me.”

The Blues asked Fittler not to comment on the story to make the situation worse, a notion Trodden denies.

“This has been addressed previously,” he said.

“We’re particularly disappointed that the interview on the NRL ­website contained a number of really serious inaccuracies with suggestions Freddy had made no attempt to contact Latrell.

“This to my knowledge is totally false. He has made many attempts to contact Latrell and has picked him in our State of Origin squad for ­Thursday and Friday of next week.

“We’re also disappointed the governing body of the game would allow publication of an interview like this one with damaging running commentary about our organisation that is seriously inaccurate.

“We were given no opportunity to respond to the comments or correct the inaccuracies.”