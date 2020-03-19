Four Warriors – Agnatius Paasi, Jazz Tevaga, Josh Curran and Gerard Beale have flown to Australia to join the club and help salvage their season.

It is believed that the four landed in Sydney on Wednesday and will now spend 14 days in quarantine before they can join the team.

The quartet missed the club’s opening round loss to Newcastle through injury.

The coronavirus crisis has dealt a huge blow to the Warriors’ season, with travel restrictions keeping the team based in Australia.

The foursome could be available for New Zealand’s round four clash with the Wests Tigers if the competition is still active.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said:“We’ve got to get them over there because if we don’t get them into that 14-day cycle, obviously every day that goes by puts them back.

“The sooner we get them there, the better we are in terms of some depth.

“They might have to come back (to NZ) and go straight into isolation again. Who knows?”