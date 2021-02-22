Ex-Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess has reportedly been arrested for failing a roadside cocaine drug test.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the 32-year old on Monday afternoon allegedly failed a drug test and was also caught driving an unregistered car in Sydney’s Southern Highlands.

Burgess was taken to a Southern Highlands Police station were he had further testing.

He is due to appear in Moss Vale Local court on May 4.

“Officers from the Hume traffic and highway patrol were conducting traffic enforcement duties on the Hume Highway at Braemar when they stopped a BMW X5 and spoke to the driver, a 32-year-old man,” a NSW Police spokesman said.

“He was subjected to a random roadside drug test before being taken to Southern Highlands police station where he underwent a secondary oral fluid test. A sample has been sent for further analysis.

“He is due to appear in Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday 4th May 2021.”

Burgess retired at the end of 2019 due to a chronic shoulder injury after 182 NRL games for South Sydney.