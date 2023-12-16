Outside back Triston Reilly has confirmed he will make the cross-code switch to the NSW Waratahs after being released by the Wests Tigers.

Having played for the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs in under-age competitions, the Harold Matthews Cup (under-16s) and SG Ball (under-18s), respectively, Triston Reilly made the switch to the game of rugby union.

He would end up returning to rugby league after a stint with the NSW Waratahs and joined the Wests Tigers in 2022, initially on a train-and-trial contract.

Playing in the centres, Reilly made his NRL debut last season and displayed pace, strength and skill in his three appearances for the club. This included one try, six tackle busts, two line breaks, and an average of 71 running metres per game.

“I'm excited to be back in rugby union, especially here at the Waratahs. I really enjoyed my stint in league, but I'm happy to be back in this position playing with the Waratahs," Reilly said.

“I'm keen to get into training with the boys, work hard during the pre-season and put my best foot forward for selection.

"I know I have some work to do, DC has built a strong squad but we will all be pushing each other to get a spot in the match day squad.”

NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman spoke about the arrival of Rielly, who is pleased to see return to rugby union after a stint in the NRL with the Wests Tigers.

“It's been an unexpected bonus and a surprise to have Triston become available so late in the piece. We were always looking to bolster our outside backs but needed to find the right person," Coleman added.

“I was excited to see Triston debut in the NRL last season and he played well in his appearances, he'll come back more experienced, more battle hardened as he goes into his fifth or sixth year as pro.

“Triston will compete hard with Wilso (Harry Wilson) and Vuate (Karawalevu) and put pressure on last year's incumbents (Nawaqanitawase, Pietsch & Jorgensen). We are all looking forward to watching his growth”.