Dolphins outside back Max Feagai has signed with his third NRL club in three years after being granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract.

Initially contracted with The Dolphins for another 12 months until the end of the 2026 season, Feagai has been granted a release to sign a two-year contract with the Gold Coast Titans until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

The move comes as both teams are welcoming back their full squads to pre-season training.

"We're really excited to welcome Max to the Titans. He brings plenty of energy and adds good depth to complement our outside backs stocks," Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay said.

"He has shown great potential early in his career with schoolboy honours, and given his youth, his best football is still ahead of him.

"I'm looking forward to him starting with us this week as we continue our preparations for the 2026 season."

A former Australian Schoolboys and Under-18s NSW Blues representative, Feagai has played in 31 first-grade matches over the past six seasons and will look to contend for a spot in the outside back straight away at the Titans.

This comes as centre duo Brian Kelly and Phillip Sami won't be extended beyond the conclusion of their current deals, which end in 2026.