The 2026 NRL season has only just begun, but refereeing decisions and rule changes are already dominating headlines. Tight finishes and contentious calls have once again reminded fans and players alike how quickly a single ruling can shift the outcome of a game.

One recent moment in particular sparked fresh debate.

During a golden-point finish involving the Bulldogs and Dragons, a disputed decision ruled that Canterbury's Bronson Xerri had been stripped of the ball rather than knocking it on. The call handed the Bulldogs a penalty in attacking territory, creating the field position that ultimately led to a match-winning field goal.

The moment immediately raised questions about whether captains should regain access to a challenge in golden point, even if they had previously lost it earlier in the match.

Speaking on The Boardroom podcast by Zero Tackle, hosts and former NRL players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend argued the situation exposed a gap in the rules, despite an influx of new changes.

“The interesting thing I think that came out of it in that second game is, should the captain's challenges be reinstated in Golden Point?” Hoffman said.

“I can't believe we hadn't thought of this before.”

While the idea of tweaking the captain's challenge rule remains hypothetical for now, the discussion highlights a broader theme early in the 2026 season: how much the game continues to evolve through rule adjustments.

This year alone has already introduced several changes that could influence tactics, coaching and even the way referees shape the flow of matches.

Hoffman and Townsend dissected these changes through the lens of ex-players and evolving coaches.