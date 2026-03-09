The 2026 NRL season has only just begun, but refereeing decisions and rule changes are already dominating headlines. Tight finishes and contentious calls have once again reminded fans and players alike how quickly a single ruling can shift the outcome of a game.
One recent moment in particular sparked fresh debate.
During a golden-point finish involving the Bulldogs and Dragons, a disputed decision ruled that Canterbury's Bronson Xerri had been stripped of the ball rather than knocking it on. The call handed the Bulldogs a penalty in attacking territory, creating the field position that ultimately led to a match-winning field goal.
The moment immediately raised questions about whether captains should regain access to a challenge in golden point, even if they had previously lost it earlier in the match.
Speaking on The Boardroom podcast by Zero Tackle, hosts and former NRL players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend argued the situation exposed a gap in the rules, despite an influx of new changes.
“The interesting thing I think that came out of it in that second game is, should the captain's challenges be reinstated in Golden Point?” Hoffman said.
“I can't believe we hadn't thought of this before.”
While the idea of tweaking the captain's challenge rule remains hypothetical for now, the discussion highlights a broader theme early in the 2026 season: how much the game continues to evolve through rule adjustments.
This year alone has already introduced several changes that could influence tactics, coaching and even the way referees shape the flow of matches.
Hoffman and Townsend dissected these changes through the lens of ex-players and evolving coaches.
1. Knock-ons in goal no longer produce a seven-tackle set
The change removes the automatic seven-tackle set when the attacking team knocks on in-goal while attempting to score a try.
The tweak aims to reward attacking football, but it also raises a new question: should the same logic apply to failed field-goal attempts caught on the full in-goal?
The debate surfaced after the Vegas golden-point clash involving the Dragons and Bulldogs, when a missed field goal from the Red V resulted in the opposition receiving a seven-tackle set after the ball was caught in-goal.
Townsend felt the attacking team was harshly punished for trying to win the game.
“I'm thinking to myself, Geez, they are hard done by there. They are tryna win the game, and now they've given away a 7 tackle set.”
The seven-tackle rule was originally introduced to discourage negative tactics, particularly teams deliberately kicking the ball dead to avoid dangerous returns.
“I played with Billy Slater for a long time, and teams would just kick the ball dead just to mitigate any chance of a return,” Hoffman explained.
However, Hoffman believes its expanded application now punishes attacking play.
“The point we are trying to make is if you are trying to score points, you should not be penalised,” Hoffman stated.
“You want to reward teams for having an attacking mindset,” Townsend added.
It will be interesting to see if this rule change expands to this scenario.