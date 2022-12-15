The St George Illawarra Dragons have given an update on a number of injured and absent stars as they begin to welcome back more players for pre-season training.

As well as Cody Ramsey's ongoing health issues, the club is also currently without a number of NRL starters as well as a new recruit ahead of the new year.

Ramsey's well-documented and unique health issues are ongoing, with the club's GM of Football Ben Haran confirming that there was still no official timeline on the fullback's return.

“That's obviously a really tough one, because it is an acute health issue that Cody [Ramsey] has got there," Haran said.

"We have been working closely with the medical professionals around that one.

"It's really important that we provide the support to Cody that he and his family need. At the moment it's an indefinite period before we will see Cody back at training, but he will be getting everything that he needs to make sure he is healthy as possible."

Meanwhile powerhouse winger Mikaele Ravalawa and industrious big man Jack de Belin are also on the comeback trail.

"Mika picked up a new hamstring injury whilst in the Fiji camp prior to the first World Cup game," Haran said.

"That sort of slowed his start to the pre-season, but he is progressing really well over the last couple of weeks so he is back with the squad training in full now and he will be ready for the trials.

"Jack had to have a shoulder surgery in the off-season. He is 13 weeks post-op at the moment."

"He has progressed really well and is almost back into full-contact training with the team which will progress after Christmas and again, he will be ready to go for the first trial."

Meanwhile highly-rated new recruit Nick Lui-Toso's pre-season got off to a bad start with an early injury, but Haran said the highly-rated Queensland Cup mainstay would be ready for the team's first pre-season trial.

"Nick picked up a minor pec strain prior to the start of pre-season so we just had to manage that one carefully," Haran said.

"Obviously it's his first pre-season with the Dragons here so we just made sure he was ready to go, but he has progressed really well over the last few weeks and will be ready for the trials."