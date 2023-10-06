WAGGA WAGGA, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Brenko Lee of the Dolphins is tackled during the round nine NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and Dolphins at McDonalds Park on April 29, 2023 in Wagga Wagga, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

A new contract for former Queensland Maroons representative Brenko Lee has reportedly fallen through after he was released by The Dolphins.

After being released by The Dolphins, several clubs - Wigan WarriorsHull Kingston RoversHuddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos - have shown an interest in recruiting the outside back.

Debuting in 2014 for the Canberra Raiders, he would amass 88 NRL games for the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Broncos and Dolphins from 2014 to 2023.

His career to date also includes 100 NRL points (25 tries), one representative Test for Tonga and one appearance for the Queensland Maroons side in 2020.

As reported by League Express, a contract between recently departed Dolphins outside back Brenko Lee and Super League club the Catalans Dragons has reportedly fallen through.

This news comes after the Super League club emerged as the frontrunner to sign the former Queensland Maroons player.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee said via News Corp on his departure.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

Chris Orr, the agent of Brenko Lee, confirmed to News Corp recently that they are already in talks with multiple clubs.

“We're currently talking to a number of clubs, including Catalans and Leeds, there's a bit of interest,” said Orr of PSM.

“Brenko helped Wayne and the Dolphins kickstart their NRL campaign, but he now wants a different challenge in the Super League.”

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Brenko Lee of the Titans takes on the defence during the round ten NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)