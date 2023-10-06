A new contract for former Queensland Maroons representative Brenko Lee has reportedly fallen through after he was released by The Dolphins.

After being released by The Dolphins, several clubs - Wigan Warriors, Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos - have shown an interest in recruiting the outside back.

Debuting in 2014 for the Canberra Raiders, he would amass 88 NRL games for the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Broncos and Dolphins from 2014 to 2023.

His career to date also includes 100 NRL points (25 tries), one representative Test for Tonga and one appearance for the Queensland Maroons side in 2020.

As reported by League Express, a contract between recently departed Dolphins outside back Brenko Lee and Super League club the Catalans Dragons has reportedly fallen through.

This news comes after the Super League club emerged as the frontrunner to sign the former Queensland Maroons player.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” Lee said via News Corp on his departure.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

Chris Orr, the agent of Brenko Lee, confirmed to News Corp recently that they are already in talks with multiple clubs.

“We're currently talking to a number of clubs, including Catalans and Leeds, there's a bit of interest,” said Orr of PSM.

“Brenko helped Wayne and the Dolphins kickstart their NRL campaign, but he now wants a different challenge in the Super League.”