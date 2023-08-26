It has been revealed Brisbane Broncos powerhouse forward Patrick Carrigan is battling foot soreness, but is expected to play in the finals.

Carrigan was a surprise ommission when the Broncos cut their team to 19 players for Saturday evening's crucial Round 26 clash with the Canberra Raiders.

The forward, who has been a star for the Broncos, and was one of Queensland's best during this year's State of Origin series, had scans on Saturday to determine exactly what has happened to his foot this week according to the NRL Physio.

Pat Carrigan will miss Round 26 for the Broncos due to foot soreness. Will go for scans on the issue to determine prognosis/expected recovery time. Obviously a wide range of potential outcomes here - do get a bit nervous with foot pain though. 🤞 for good news — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 26, 2023

News Corp are reporting that the scans have shown only a minor issue, and that Carrigan is in no doubt for the first week of the finals, although will likely miss the club's Round 27 game against the Melbourne Storm which could see the Broncos take out the minor premiership with a win.

Carrigan has played 20 games so far for the Broncos this year.

Brisbane sit second on the table ahead of the game, but following the Penrith Panthers' surprise loss to the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night, could jump ahead of Penrith with a win and set themselves up to potentially take out the minor premiership.