The NRL has seen a plethora of long-term contracts being inked in recent years, with some deals stretching over a decade.

Many fans and analysts have debated whether these lengthy contracts are in the best interest of the club, especially when they're riddled with exit clauses and player options.

Dylan Brown was the most recent recipient of these decade-long deals, signing a 10-year, $14 million contract with the Newcastle Knights.

Former NRL star and current player agent Braith Anasta was asked on SEN if the NRL should adopt the same contract model as the NBA, which only allows players to sign a maximum of five years at a time.

"I like the idea,” Anasta admitted. “Very rarely are these long deals successful; rarely is it a happy relationship the whole time.”

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui signed a decade-long contract with the Gold Coast Titans just a couple of seasons ago, but is now set to test the open market due to a formerly undisclosed exit clause in his deal.

"Titans and Newcastle do it because it's the only way they can secure the player,” Anasta declared.

”Even with Tino, every year he's putting himself on the open market. It's crazy.”

Anasta went on to share his sympathies for struggling clubs aiming to reel in a big fish, but says these mammoth deals are rarely a good idea.

"I feel sorry for clubs that have to go big or they can't secure the services of the player,” he said.

"If there was a blanket rule, if it was only five years, it would be right.

"Look at Brown, look at the way he's is playing, he's on $1.4 million a year for 10 years at Newcastle. He's blown their cap out and they're probably regretting the decision now.

"It can't be a good thing. It's few and far between when it works.”