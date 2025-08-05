James Fisher-Harris and Latrell Mitchell headline the list of players who could make their returns this weekend.

The duo have both been named in the reserves for their respective clubs and are rated as a chance to return.

Elsewhere, there are major "ins" around the competition. The North Queensland Cowboys welcome back four players, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs three, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are confident Lachlan Galvin will play despite battling injuries.

Here are all the changes for Round 23 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

Bye: Wests Tigers

Trent Loiero was rested last week but is straight back at lock for Melbourne. Interestingly, Bronson Garlick is the man to make way. Ativalu Lisati survives on the bench.

Alec MacDonald remains in the 22-man squad as he works his way back from injury.

The Storm had mentioned Will Warbrick was due to play in either Round 22 or Round 23. Still no sign of him at this stage, although QLD Cup teams are yet to be published at the time of writing.

The Broncos are without Xavier Willison, who has broken his arm. Payne Haas, who missed last week's game in hospital, comes straight back into the side.

No other changes for the Broncos, with Selwyn Cobbo and Deine Mariner remaining on the wings after replacing Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapani last weekend.

Isaah Yeo is being rested with a shoulder issue, but Scott Sorensen is back. Isaiah Papalii moves to lock, Liam Martin starts in the second-row, and Sorensen joins the bench.

Luron Patea is also out injured, so Matthew Eisenhuth wins a recall to the bench.

A loss to the Dragons won't force any changes for the Raiders. Ricky Stuart will go in settled for this clash.

Lehi Hopoate is out, so Tom Trbojevic shuffles back to the number one jumper.

Tommy Talau takes the vacant spot in the centres, and is replaced on the bench by Aaron Schoupp.

Ben Trbojevic is also out with a concussion. Michael Chee Kam goes straight into the starting second-row.

A win over the Raiders and a full seven-day turnaround sees Shane Flanagan have the rare feat of not having to make changes.

Jesse Colquhoun is out suspended for the Sharks, so Toby Rudolf takes his place on the bench. No other changes.

No changes for the Roosters outside of positional ones. Victor Radley (lock) and Connor Watson (hooker) will start instead of Spencer Leniu and Benaiah Ioelu, respectively.

Lachlan Galvin has been named to display despite battling reported ankle and hand injuries. Toby Sexton is on standby in the reserves.

No changes for the Bulldogs despite their shock loss to the Tigers.