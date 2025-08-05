James Fisher-Harris and Latrell Mitchell headline the list of players who could make their returns this weekend.

The duo have both been named in the reserves for their respective clubs and are rated as a chance to return.

Elsewhere, there are major "ins" around the competition. The North Queensland Cowboys welcome back four players, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs three, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are confident Lachlan Galvin will play despite battling injuries.

Here are all the changes for Round 23 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

Bye: Wests Tigers

Melbourne Storm

  • Trent Loiero was rested last week but is straight back at lock for Melbourne. Interestingly, Bronson Garlick is the man to make way. Ativalu Lisati survives on the bench.
  • Alec MacDonald remains in the 22-man squad as he works his way back from injury.
  • The Storm had mentioned Will Warbrick was due to play in either Round 22 or Round 23. Still no sign of him at this stage, although QLD Cup teams are yet to be published at the time of writing.

Brisbane Broncos

Newcastle Knights

Penrith Panthers

Canberra Raiders

  • A loss to the Dragons won't force any changes for the Raiders. Ricky Stuart will go in settled for this clash.

Manly Sea Eagles

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • A win over the Raiders and a full seven-day turnaround sees Shane Flanagan have the rare feat of not having to make changes.

Cronulla Sharks

The Dolphins

Sydney Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Lachlan Galvin has been named to display despite battling reported ankle and hand injuries. Toby Sexton is on standby in the reserves.
  • No changes for the Bulldogs despite their shock loss to the Tigers.

New Zealand Warriors

Gold Coast Titans

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Parramatta Eels

North Queensland Cowboys

 

