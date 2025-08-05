James Fisher-Harris and Latrell Mitchell headline the list of players who could make their returns this weekend.
The duo have both been named in the reserves for their respective clubs and are rated as a chance to return.
Elsewhere, there are major "ins" around the competition. The North Queensland Cowboys welcome back four players, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs three, while the Canterbury Bulldogs are confident Lachlan Galvin will play despite battling injuries.
Here are all the changes for Round 23 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
Bye: Wests Tigers
2025-08-07T09:50:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2025-08-07T09:50:00Z
BRI
Melbourne Storm
- Trent Loiero was rested last week but is straight back at lock for Melbourne. Interestingly, Bronson Garlick is the man to make way. Ativalu Lisati survives on the bench.
- Alec MacDonald remains in the 22-man squad as he works his way back from injury.
- The Storm had mentioned Will Warbrick was due to play in either Round 22 or Round 23. Still no sign of him at this stage, although QLD Cup teams are yet to be published at the time of writing.
Brisbane Broncos
- The Broncos are without Xavier Willison, who has broken his arm. Payne Haas, who missed last week's game in hospital, comes straight back into the side.
- No other changes for the Broncos, with Selwyn Cobbo and Deine Mariner remaining on the wings after replacing Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapani last weekend.
2025-08-08T08:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-08-08T08:00:00Z
PEN
Newcastle Knights
- The Knights have yet another new halves combination. Tyson Gamble has been axed to 18th man, with Jake Arthur in at halfback.
- Bradman Best is back for the Knights as well in a major boost. Kyle McCarthy, who played in the centres before the bye, is the man to make way.
- Jackson Hastings and Jack Hetherington have also been dropped, with Thomas Cant and Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana the two new faces.
Penrith Panthers
- Isaah Yeo is being rested with a shoulder issue, but Scott Sorensen is back. Isaiah Papalii moves to lock, Liam Martin starts in the second-row, and Sorensen joins the bench.
- Luron Patea is also out injured, so Matthew Eisenhuth wins a recall to the bench.
2025-08-08T10:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2025-08-08T10:00:00Z
MAN
Canberra Raiders
- A loss to the Dragons won't force any changes for the Raiders. Ricky Stuart will go in settled for this clash.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Lehi Hopoate is out, so Tom Trbojevic shuffles back to the number one jumper.
- Tommy Talau takes the vacant spot in the centres, and is replaced on the bench by Aaron Schoupp.
- Ben Trbojevic is also out with a concussion. Michael Chee Kam goes straight into the starting second-row.
2025-08-09T05:00:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
2025-08-09T05:00:00Z
CRO
St George Illawarra Dragons
- A win over the Raiders and a full seven-day turnaround sees Shane Flanagan have the rare feat of not having to make changes.
Cronulla Sharks
- Jesse Colquhoun is out suspended for the Sharks, so Toby Rudolf takes his place on the bench. No other changes.
2025-08-09T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2025-08-09T07:30:00Z
SYD
The Dolphins
- Herbie Farnworth will miss what could be the remainder of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Tevita Naufahu comes into the centres, leaving Jake Averillo on the wing.
- Felise Kaufusi is out suspended. Mark Nicholls starts at prop while Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is back to claim the vacant bench spot. Connelly Lemuelu and Oryn Keeley remain as the second-row starters.
Sydney Roosters
- No changes for the Roosters outside of positional ones. Victor Radley (lock) and Connor Watson (hooker) will start instead of Spencer Leniu and Benaiah Ioelu, respectively.
2025-08-09T09:35:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2025-08-09T09:35:00Z
NZW
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Lachlan Galvin has been named to display despite battling reported ankle and hand injuries. Toby Sexton is on standby in the reserves.
- No changes for the Bulldogs despite their shock loss to the Tigers.
New Zealand Warriors
- Chanel Harris-Tavita is back on deck for the Warriors.
- Te Maire Martin drops back to the bench, and Freddy Lussick comes out of the side.
- Jacob Laban's season is likely over. Demitric Vaimauga is back to replace him.
- James Fisher-Harris is close to returning and has been named in the reserves this week.
2025-08-10T04:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-08-10T04:00:00Z
SOU
Gold Coast Titans
- Alofiana Khan-Pereira is back for the Titans, taking the place of Phillip Sami, who is out with a concussion.
- Chris Randall is back too, with Jacob Alick-Wiencke dropping back to the bench from the second-row and Thomas Weaver falling out of the side.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Ryan Gray, Lewis Dodd and Tryone Munro are all missing for the Rabbitohs.
- Peter Mamouzelos and Jamie Humphreys will start at hooker and halfback, respectively, while Brandon Smith returns to the bench.
- Latrell Mitchell is a chance to play, named in the reserves.
2025-08-10T06:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2025-08-10T06:05:00Z
NQL
Parramatta Eels
- Sean Russell and Sam Tuivaiti are out injured.
- Jordan Samrani comes into the centres, while Kelma Tuilagi joins the bench.
- Dylan Walker will start at lock, with Luca Moretti dropping back to the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- The cavalry returns for the Cowboys. Jason Taumalolo, Jake Clifford, Viliami Vailea and Thomas Mikaele are all back.
- Vailea will start at centre, with Zac Laybutt moving to the wing to cover the loss of Robert Derby.
- Clifford is straight back into the five-eighth role, so Jaxon Purdue moves to centre and Jeremiah Nanai returns to the second-row.
- Taumalolo takes over from Griffin Neame at prop, who has been dropped.
- Coen Hess drops back to the bench to accommodate Nanai's move back to the forwards, with Kaiden Lahrs and Jamal Shibasaki the two to make way, with Mikaele claiming the other vacant spot.