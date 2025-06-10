The second majorly Origin-impacted round is here, with all ten teams named for the weekend ahead.

There are plenty of forced changes to the teams taking the field, a handful of players making their first appearances for the year, and a couple of debuts around the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 15.

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Wests Tigers

» NRL Teams, Round 15

 2025-06-12T09:50:00Z 
    $1.32   SHARKS TO WIN
 
DRAGONS TO WIN   $3.40    
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
 2025-06-12T09:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSharksDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

  • The Sharks have lost KL Iro for an extended stint to injury.
  • Mawene Hiroti shuffles into the centre, and Ronaldo Mulitalo takes the vacant spot on the wing as he returns from suspension.

St George Illawarra Dragons

  • The Dragons backline suffers a double blow, with Christian Tuipulotu and Valentine Holmes out to a hamstring injury and State of Origin respectively.
  • Corey Allan returns from injury at centre, while Tyrell Sloan is recalled on the wing.
  • Raymond Faitala-Mariner is the other player out after failing to complete last week's game and ending up in hospital. Hame Sele returns on the bench.
  • There are no other changes for the Dragons despite their blowout loss last week. Suggestions that Nick Tsougranis will debut remain after he was named in jersey 21.
 2025-06-13T10:00:00Z 
    $3.70   TITANS TO WIN
 
SEA EAGLES TO WIN   $1.28    
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-06-13T10:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTitansManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

Manly Sea Eagles

 2025-06-14T07:30:00Z 
    $2.75   KNIGHTS TO WIN
 
ROOSTERS TO WIN   $1.45    
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2025-06-14T07:30:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLKnightsRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters

 2025-06-14T09:35:00Z 
    $2.55   COWBOYS TO WIN
 
DOLPHINS TO WIN   $1.52    
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2025-06-14T09:35:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLCowboysDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

The Dolphins

 2025-06-15T06:05:00Z 
    $2.90   RABBITOHS TO WIN
 
BULLDOGS TO WIN   $1.42    
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2025-06-15T06:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSouthsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jake Turpin and Kurtis Morrin are the new names on the bench, while Blake Taaffe is the 18th man. Samuel Hughes remains among the reserves.