The second majorly Origin-impacted round is here, with all ten teams named for the weekend ahead.
There are plenty of forced changes to the teams taking the field, a handful of players making their first appearances for the year, and a couple of debuts around the competition.
Here are all the changes for Round 15.
Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Wests Tigers
2025-06-12T09:50:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
2025-06-12T09:50:00Z
STI
Cronulla Sharks
- The Sharks have lost KL Iro for an extended stint to injury.
- Mawene Hiroti shuffles into the centre, and Ronaldo Mulitalo takes the vacant spot on the wing as he returns from suspension.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons backline suffers a double blow, with Christian Tuipulotu and Valentine Holmes out to a hamstring injury and State of Origin respectively.
- Corey Allan returns from injury at centre, while Tyrell Sloan is recalled on the wing.
- Raymond Faitala-Mariner is the other player out after failing to complete last week's game and ending up in hospital. Hame Sele returns on the bench.
- There are no other changes for the Dragons despite their blowout loss last week. Suggestions that Nick Tsougranis will debut remain after he was named in jersey 21.
2025-06-13T10:00:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2025-06-13T10:00:00Z
MAN
Gold Coast Titans
- The Titans cop a heavy hit up front, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika away to State of Origin.
- Klese Haas starts at lock, while Tukimihia Simpkins and Josh Patston are the new faces on the bench.
- Sam Verrills will be a chance to play after being named in the reserves. The Titans said on Tuesday that they would 'give him every chance.'
Manly Sea Eagles
- Plenty of returns for the Sea Eagles. Tom Trbojevic, Jason Saab and Siosiua Taukeiaho are all back on deck.
- Trbojevic slots in at fullback with Levi Hopoate out to a concussion, while Clayton Faulalo drops back to the reserves.
- Taukeiaho starts at prop. Jazz Tevaga drops back to the bench, and Toafofoa Sipley to 18th man.
2025-06-14T07:30:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2025-06-14T07:30:00Z
SYD
Newcastle Knights
- No unforced changes for Adam O'Brien, but Jackson Hastings will play his first game of the year at five-eighth.
- Kalyn Ponga is in Origin camp, with Fletcher Sharpe shifting to the back.
- Tyson Frizell is out with concussion. Mat Croker starts, and Matt Arthur is added to the bench.
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters are without Angus Crichton, Connor Watson, Lindsay Collins, Robert Toia and Spencer Leniu who are all away on Origin camp.
- The big news is that Sam Walker is in. He will start at halfback, with Sandon Smith dropping back to the bench and Hugo Savala shifting to five-eighth.
- Dominic Young is in on the wing with Mark Nawaqanitawase shifting into the centres.
- Naufahu Whyte and Nat Butcher are also back on deck after injuries.
- Egan Butcher starts in the second-row, Whyte at prop, and Nat Butcher off the bench, with Zach Dockar-Clay the other fresh face.
2025-06-14T09:35:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2025-06-14T09:35:00Z
DOL
North Queensland Cowboys
- The Cowboys, as per usual, will be forced to battle through the Origin period. Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai and Reece Robson are all out.
- That issue is compounded through the suspensions of John Bateman and Viliami Vailea.
- Murray Taulagi, Kai O'Donnell and Jason Taumalolo are all back from injury in a boost, while Braidon Burns, Jake Clifford and Kaiden Lahrs are the other players selected.
- Taulagi starts on the wing, O'Donnell the second-row, Taumalolo lock, Burns at centre and Clifford at halfback, with Lahrs on the bench.
The Dolphins
- The Dolphins make the same change as they did for their clash prior to Game 1. Jake Averillo moves to fullback, Max Feagai is in at centre, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow drops out with Origin camp taking priority.
- Ray Stone is also back, replacing Max Plath who is out with a knee injury. Plath's season could be over. Kurt Donghoe remains at lock.
2025-06-15T06:05:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2025-06-15T06:05:00Z
CAN
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Latrell Mitchell is away on Origin duty, so Jye Gray starts at fullback.
- Jayden Sullivan shuffles to five-eighth to replace Cody Walker, with Jamie Humphreys promoted from the bench.
- Davvy Moale is the new man on the bench.
- Campbell Graham is in the reserves and has a chance at playing. He could replace Isaiah Tass in the side.
Canterbury Bulldogs
-
- The Bulldogs will be without Origin players Kurt Mann, Matt Burton, Max King and Stephen Crichton.
- Jacob Kiraz shuffles into the centres and Blake Wilson plays on the wing, while Lachlan Galvin is the obvious replacement at five-eighth.
- Jacob Preston is back so he slots in at second-row, while Josh Curran shuffles across to prop.
Jake Turpin and Kurtis Morrin are the new names on the bench, while Blake Taaffe is the 18th man. Samuel Hughes remains among the reserves.