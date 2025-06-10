The second majorly Origin-impacted round is here, with all ten teams named for the weekend ahead.

There are plenty of forced changes to the teams taking the field, a handful of players making their first appearances for the year, and a couple of debuts around the competition.

Here are all the changes for Round 15.

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Wests Tigers

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have lost KL Iro for an extended stint to injury.

Mawene Hiroti shuffles into the centre, and Ronaldo Mulitalo takes the vacant spot on the wing as he returns from suspension.

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons backline suffers a double blow, with Christian Tuipulotu and Valentine Holmes out to a hamstring injury and State of Origin respectively.

Corey Allan returns from injury at centre, while Tyrell Sloan is recalled on the wing.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner is the other player out after failing to complete last week's game and ending up in hospital. Hame Sele returns on the bench.

There are no other changes for the Dragons despite their blowout loss last week. Suggestions that Nick Tsougranis will debut remain after he was named in jersey 21.

Gold Coast Titans

Manly Sea Eagles

Plenty of returns for the Sea Eagles. Tom Trbojevic, Jason Saab and Siosiua Taukeiaho are all back on deck.

Trbojevic slots in at fullback with Levi Hopoate out to a concussion, while Clayton Faulalo drops back to the reserves.

Taukeiaho starts at prop. Jazz Tevaga drops back to the bench, and Toafofoa Sipley to 18th man.

Newcastle Knights

Sydney Roosters

North Queensland Cowboys

The Dolphins

The Dolphins make the same change as they did for their clash prior to Game 1. Jake Averillo moves to fullback, Max Feagai is in at centre, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow drops out with Origin camp taking priority.

Ray Stone is also back, replacing Max Plath who is out with a knee injury. Plath's season could be over. Kurt Donghoe remains at lock.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jake Turpin and Kurtis Morrin are the new names on the bench, while Blake Taaffe is the 18th man. Samuel Hughes remains among the reserves.