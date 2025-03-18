All 16 teams are in for Round 3, and there is plenty to discuss, with key additions likely at the last minute.

Here are all the big talking points.

ROUND 3 TEAM LISTS

 2025-03-20T09:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2025-03-20T09:00:00Z 
   PEN
Melbourne Storm

Penrith Panthers

  • Dylan Edwards is out with a groin injury in a major blow for the Panthers. Daine Laurie is promoted to fullback from the bench.
  • Brad Schneider joins the bench in Laurie's utility role.
  • Blaize Talagi may be getting closer to a call up, sitting as 18th man this weekend.
  • Isaiah Papalii makes his return from a hip injury. Matt Eisenhuth is the man to make way.
  • There was some talk that Tom Jenkins could be promoted to the starting side this week. He is on the reserves list, but watch this space.
 2025-03-21T07:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2025-03-21T07:00:00Z 
   SYD
New Zealand Warriors

  • No changes for the Warriors, and probably no surprise given their win over Manly last week.
  • Rocco Berry is number 23 as he approaches a return from injury.

Sydney Roosters

 2025-03-21T09:00:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2025-03-21T09:00:00Z 
   NQL
Brisbane Broncos

  • No changes to the 17 for the Broncos.
  • Kotoni Staggs is named amongst the reserves and could be closing on a return. Gehamat Shibasaki and Deine Mariner are in danger of losing their spots. Michael Maguire revealed at one point during the pre-season before Staggs' injury that Shibasaki was the front-runner to partner Staggs.

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Plenty going on at the Cowboys, but the biggest is Jeremiah Nanai's axing lasting just one week.
  • Nanai comes back onto the bench, while Jason Taumalolo makes his return from injury and will start at prop.
  • Jake Clifford is also back from injury and claims the number seven jumper off the dropped Thomas Duffy.
  • Braidon Burns is out for the Cowboys, with Robert Derby coming onto the wing.
  • Sam McIntyre is the man to drop back to the bench for Taumalolo, while Karl Lawton and Harrison Edwards are the duo dropped for Taumalolo and Nanai.
 2025-03-22T04:00:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
 2025-03-22T04:00:00Z 
   SOU
Cronulla Sharks

  • We are going to call it a good news week again for Cronulla. No changes, Craig Fitzgibbon is unsurprising. We will move on.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2025-03-22T06:30:00Z 
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2025-03-22T06:30:00Z 
   WST
The Dolphins

Wests Tigers

  • The Tigers have no need for change after their excellent win over Parramatta.
  • Jahream Bula will be on watch this week with a suspected foot injury. Heath Mason, who played Round 1 in his spot, is in the extended squad.
 2025-03-22T08:35:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-03-22T08:35:00Z 
   NEW
Gold Coast Titans

Newcastle Knights

 2025-03-23T05:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
PAR   
 2025-03-23T05:05:00Z 
   CAN
Parramatta Eels

  • Somehow, someway, the Eels have made just a single change for Round 3, with Ronald Volkman out and Dean Hawkins to take the number seven.
  • With Hawkins fit, this was likely a forced change given Volkman is on a train and trial contract and needed dispensation to play.
  • There could be come late changes. Josh Addo-Carr and Ryan Matterson are both on the reserves list.
  • Josh Addo-Carr is not named in the NSW Cup. He is either an almost certain late change, or still unlikely to play through injury.
  • They would likely replace Sean Russell and Sam Tuivaiti respectively.

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2025-03-23T07:15:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2025-03-23T07:15:00Z 
   CBR
Manly Sea Eagles

Canberra Raiders