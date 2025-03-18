All 16 teams are in for Round 3, and there is plenty to discuss, with key additions likely at the last minute.
Here are all the big talking points.
Melbourne Storm
- Nelson Asofa-Solomona was expected to walk back into the Melbourne team after his suspension, but is only on the reserves list. He could yet play, with Alec MacDonald, Tui Kamikamica and Lazarus Vaalepu in danger of dropping out.
- Will Warbrick is out. Grant Anderson comes in on the wing in his place.
Penrith Panthers
- Dylan Edwards is out with a groin injury in a major blow for the Panthers. Daine Laurie is promoted to fullback from the bench.
- Brad Schneider joins the bench in Laurie's utility role.
- Blaize Talagi may be getting closer to a call up, sitting as 18th man this weekend.
- Isaiah Papalii makes his return from a hip injury. Matt Eisenhuth is the man to make way.
- There was some talk that Tom Jenkins could be promoted to the starting side this week. He is on the reserves list, but watch this space.
New Zealand Warriors
- No changes for the Warriors, and probably no surprise given their win over Manly last week.
- Rocco Berry is number 23 as he approaches a return from injury.
Sydney Roosters
- The Roosters welcome back Lindsay Collins, Spencer Leniu and Victor Radley. Makahesi Makatoa, Taylor Losalu and Hugo Savala (18th man) are the three to make way.
- Leniu and Radley slot straight into the starting side, with Salesi Foketi dropping to the bench. Leniu is a direct replacement for Losalu who started last week.
- Collins will only play from the bench.
- One of the axed three could earn a reprieve, with Salesi Foketi facing the judiciary on Tuesday evening.
Brisbane Broncos
- No changes to the 17 for the Broncos.
- Kotoni Staggs is named amongst the reserves and could be closing on a return. Gehamat Shibasaki and Deine Mariner are in danger of losing their spots. Michael Maguire revealed at one point during the pre-season before Staggs' injury that Shibasaki was the front-runner to partner Staggs.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Plenty going on at the Cowboys, but the biggest is Jeremiah Nanai's axing lasting just one week.
- Nanai comes back onto the bench, while Jason Taumalolo makes his return from injury and will start at prop.
- Jake Clifford is also back from injury and claims the number seven jumper off the dropped Thomas Duffy.
- Braidon Burns is out for the Cowboys, with Robert Derby coming onto the wing.
- Sam McIntyre is the man to drop back to the bench for Taumalolo, while Karl Lawton and Harrison Edwards are the duo dropped for Taumalolo and Nanai.
Cronulla Sharks
- We are going to call it a good news week again for Cronulla. No changes, Craig Fitzgibbon is unsurprising. We will move on.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Mikaele Ravalawa is straight into the mix for South Sydney after his move from the Dragons. He sits as 18th man.
- One man who doesn't have to wait to come into the side if Jack Wighton, who returns from suspension. Fletcher Myers pushes to the wing and Bayleigh Betley-Hape is dropped.
- Lachlan Hubner is out with a crusher tackle. Tallis Duncan earns his spot at lock.
- Liam Le Blanc is the new man on the bench ahead of Jacob Host and Thomas Fletcher.
- Wayne Bennett still not willing to give Lewis Dodd an opportunity, with Jamie Humphreys to push for a third straight win in number seven.
The Dolphins
- There are no changes for the Dolphins, but it'd be silly to think it's going to stay that way with Jack Bostock and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki on the reserves list.
- Bostock would likely replace Junior Tupou, who could miss out on playing his own club.
- Finefeuiaki would likely start, shuffling Oryn Keeley back to the bench and Josh Kerr out of the side.
- No room for Sean O'Sullivan or Kenneath Bromwich who are both on the reserves list.
Wests Tigers
- The Tigers have no need for change after their excellent win over Parramatta.
- Jahream Bula will be on watch this week with a suspected foot injury. Heath Mason, who played Round 1 in his spot, is in the extended squad.
Gold Coast Titans
- The Titans, on the surface at least, appear all over the place. David Fifita can't buy a start, their halves combination remains a question mark, and so to does Des Hasler.
- Alofiana Khan-Pereira is out with a calf injury, so Tony Francis comes into the side.
- Long time bench stalwart of the Titans Jaimin Jolliffe is out. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui is in.
Newcastle Knights
- Brodie Jones (prop) and Adam Elliott (lock) win starting roles this week with Leo Thompson and Kai Pearce-Paul out with injury and suspension respectively.
- Jones missed the 17 altogether last week so is one of the new faces, while Thomas Cant joins the bench as the other new face.
- Jayden Brailey still limited to a bench role. Matt Arthur again on the reserves list.
Parramatta Eels
- Somehow, someway, the Eels have made just a single change for Round 3, with Ronald Volkman out and Dean Hawkins to take the number seven.
- With Hawkins fit, this was likely a forced change given Volkman is on a train and trial contract and needed dispensation to play.
- There could be come late changes. Josh Addo-Carr and Ryan Matterson are both on the reserves list.
- Josh Addo-Carr is not named in the NSW Cup. He is either an almost certain late change, or still unlikely to play through injury.
- They would likely replace Sean Russell and Sam Tuivaiti respectively.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Big issues for the Bulldogs with Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau out.
- Sitili Tupouniua (second-row) and Bailey Hayward (five-eighth) are called into the starting side, while Kurtis Morrin and Daniel Suluka-Fifita join the bench.
- Whether Hayward actually runs out at five-eighth remains to be seen. Both Blake Taaffe and Joseph O'Neill (who is 18th man) are on the reserves list and could take the spot.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Injury concerns haven't stopped Anthony Seibold from naming Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans.
- Tolutau Koula is also back at centre. Clayton Faulalo is the man to make way
- Toafofa Sipley is now revealed as the forward sitting outside Manly's best 17, with Josh Aloiai to play from the bench and Sio Siua Taukeiaho returning to start.
Canberra Raiders
- Albert Hopoate is on the outer, losing his spot to Xavier Savage while Savelio Tamale retains his spot on the other side of the park.
- Zac Hosking is out with a hand injury. Morgan Smithies starts and Trey Mooney gets his first run of the year from the bench.
- Danny Levi continues to sit behind Owen Pattie in the pecking order.