It's impossible to have an equitable draw in the NRL. 17 teams and 24 games simply doesn't fit the bill.

The screams of blue murder, and those who haven't said anything, are all too obvious already within hours of the fixtures for 2026 being released by the NRL.

Of course, there is no guarantee that what looks like an easy draw now will remain that way by the end of the year - just ask 2025 for details on that with the Canberra Raiders leading the surprise packets.

But which teams, as it stands, should be having a party, and which shouldn't?

Zero Tackle have run the numbers to determine who has the toughest draw based on a system designed purely from last year's ladder, where the minor premiers - the Canberra Raiders - are awarded 17 points, the second-place Melbourne Storm 16 points, and so on all the way down to wooden spooners the Newcastle Knights who are worth just 1 point.

Teams are awarded points for each game they play against an opposition on this sliding scale, with points then added up to determine who has the toughest, and who has the easiest draw.

Where a tie-breaker is needed, the team with the more games against last year's top eight has been judged to have the tougher draw.

Here are the standings for 2026 from easiest to hardest.

17. Cronulla Sharks - 188 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 9

16. New Zealand Warriors - 194 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 9

15. Canberra Raiders - 197 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 10

14. Manly Sea Eagles - 209 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 11

13. Parramatta Eels - 212 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 11

12. Canterbury Bulldogs - 213 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 11

11. Newcastle Knights - 216 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 11

10. The Dolphins - 217 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 13

9. Brisbane Broncos - 218 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

8. Wests Tigers - 218 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

7. Sydney Roosters - 220 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 11

6. North Queensland Cowboys - 223 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

5. St George Illawarra Dragons - 225 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

4. South Sydney Rabbitohs - 229 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

3. Gold Coast Titans - 231 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

2. Melbourne Storm - 231 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12

1. Penrith Panthers - 234 points

Matches against last year's top 8: 12