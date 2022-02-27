The best and most important players in the NRL are often spine players.

All of the top teams have a number of excellent players in the spine, and the Dally M Medal count was dominated by spine players in 2021.

While fullback Tom Trbojevic won it, the top five was made up of halves Nathan Cleary, Cody Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans, while another fullback rounded it out with James Tedesco finishing fifth.

All of those players are at the peak of their powers, and their teams made up those going deep into the finals.

There could be a change a foot for 2022 though, with a few bottom-eight teams from 2021 appearing in the top eight of this list.

Yesterday, we ran through the bottom eight spines in the competition, and now, it's time for the top eight.

Here is the list.