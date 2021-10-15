If you're looking to have a little play on the nags this weekend, but have no idea what you're doing, or can't be bothered doing hours of extensive form, we've got you covered.

We have gone through the full card at Randwick for TAB Everest Day and found a few omen picks to fuel that off-season connection to your footy team.

Of course, if you're after a more thorough analysis of the race day, you can head over to zerotipper.com for more detailed horse racing tips.

Randwick Race 1



7- Zoushack: If you're a Sharks fan it's pretty hard to go past this favourite, paying nicely at $3.90, nothing better than watching the light blue cross the line in 1st place.

Embed from Getty Images

Randwick Race 2

5- Kiss the Bride: Like Parramatta, abit of a roughie here and even better they're sharing the blue and gold colours.

Randwick Race 3

2- Ahead Start: Tipped as the favourite at $2.90, Melbourne Storm fans would be well used to this, purple and blue colours on both sides also helps.

Randwick Race 4

5- Fangirl: This one goes out to the Penrith supporters who love a bit of Nathan Cleary - it's ok you're only human. Just like Cleary taking out the Grand Final, Fangirl is a good chance of taking out the Bisley Workwear Reginald Allen.

Randwick Race 5

1- Handle the Truth: Another favourite for The Kosciuszko, it'd be rude for Rabbitohs fans to not get involved with the colour combination.

Embed from Getty Images

Randwick Race 6

2- Signore Fox: Bulldogs fans can claim this one, but you just can't go past the name can you? My imagination tells me the owner was thinking about Josh Addo-Carr when naming it, but my logic tells me something else.

Randwick Race 7

1- Nature Strip: Always a favourite and picked to do well, just like the consistent Melbourne Storm. These two are ever-reliable and tough as nails. Led by Chris Waller, Nature Strip is under a good hand, just as the Storm are under master coach, Craig Bellamy.

MORE: Rugby league omens in the 2021 TAB Everest

Embed from Getty Images

7- Wild Ruler: This one can be split among plenty but let's focus on Souths. Wayne Bennett is the wild ruler to end all wild rulers. It's a system that works, but you'd have to be wild to be doing it this long. Honourable mention to Craig Bellamy and Storm fans, again.

Randwick Race 8

2- Shared Ambition: With James McDonald on the saddle and Waller in the stands this combination can only be compared to the Luai/Cleary combination. I hate to do it but the Panthers can take another one.

Randwick Race 9

10- Torrens: It shares colours with the great Newcastle Knights, however, it's been a while since both have crossed the dotted line for a win. Seems a perfect fit.

Randwick Race 10 - The TAB Everest

12- Pippali: Shoutout to the Raiders fans for this one. Can't get past the fact that the name of this horse sounds exactly like Josh Papalii.

For more horse racing, check out zerotipper.com.