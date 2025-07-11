The Canberra Raiders are reportedly moving to extend the contract of star young fullback Kaeo Weekes out until at least the end of the 2029 NRL season.

Currently contracted until the end of 2027, it would represent a two-year extension, with a significant bump in salary expected for the talented youngster as well in an enormous show of faith, with both News Corp and The Sydney Morning Herald reporting the news.

The former Manly youngster left the Northern Beaches of Sydney after becoming stuck in the line of progression behind key players in all the positions he played.

While it took him time to break into the first-grade side in the nation's capital, he hasn't squandered his opportunities since, becoming the walk-up starter in the number one jumper.

The re-signing of Weekes so early will ensure he can't fall into the hands of any rival clubs, including the Papua New Guinea-based outfit who will be able to start signing players from November 1, 2026 ahead of their 2028 entry into the competition.

Weekes, who was already upgraded last year through to the end of 2027, has been in such good form this year that the Raiders are ready to lock him down long-term.

“Kaeo has had a terrific first season with the club and proven that he's not only an NRL Player, but a player who will continue to improve in the years ahead,” the club's recruitment manager Joel Carbone said in September when he was originally locked into an extended deal.

“Kaeo has wonderful skill and genuine pace, with the ability to play multiple positions in the backline.

“He's also a fantastic young man with a great work ethic and attitude and we look forward to seeing the best of him in the years ahead.”

What the news of a likely further contract extension means for Chevy Stewart remains to be seen, with the youngster locked in through to the end of 2026, with a mutual option in his contract for 2027.

It could well mean that the 20-year-old heads for the exit in Canberra. He is unlikely to wait around for an opportunity until at least 2030, with Weekes unlikely to vacate the fullback position due to his own form, and the outstanding performances of Ethan Strange in the number six jumper - the other position Weekes could play.