The Canberra Raiders have moved to bolster their spine, confirming the signing of experienced hooker Jayden Brailey on a two-year deal starting in 2026.

Having made 133 NRL appearances since debuting for Cronulla in 2017, Brailey will add leadership and depth to the Green Machine's dummy-half stocks as they look to refine their roster.

Currently contracted to the Newcastle Knights, Brailey has played 64 games since joining the club in 2020 and remains a respected voice in the dressing room.

In a club statement, Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said the club was thrilled to secure a seasoned No.9 with genuine leadership traits.

“We're excited to have Jayden join the club from 2026 and know we have a player coming to us with valuable NRL experience and leadership qualities,” he said.

“We look forward to Jayden joining us in 2026 and wish him the best for the remainder of his time in Newcastle.”

Originally from Hurstville, New South Wales, Brailey is a Cronulla junior and a former Australian Schoolboys representative.

Injuries, including a ruptured ACL in 2020, have disrupted stretches of his career, but at his best, Brailey remains one of the competition's most dependable defensive hookers.