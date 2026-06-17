Short NRL rounds are usually a punish, but Round 15 did its very best.

Two Saturday night thrillers, and a Sunday scorcher soothed the pain of missing games. The other two games were blowouts but you cop that.

As always, the condensed rounds make it hard to rank. You can see teams rise, or fall despite not playing. It all evens out.

Where did your team land on our NRL Power Rankings following Round 15?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Through 12 games, the Panthers have dropped just the one game. They sit three wins clear of the second placed Warriors. Pretty dominant. They come off the bye last weekend.

Nathan Cleary leads the Dally M, Tom Jenkins is leading the try scorers list. Things are going pretty well for Penrith.

Ivan Cleary is not shy in resting his Origin stars. Even so, they'll start big favourites against the Titans on Saturday.

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2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors fell just short of forcing Golden Point Extra Time on Saturday night but will be a little unhappy with their inability to beat the undermanned Sharks.

Te Maire Martin's 28th minute try was the only four pointer scored although Taine Tuaupiki threatened many times. Tanner Stowers-Smith was huge in the middle, in his best game to date.

They're back at home on Sunday when the Cowboys are in town. Andrew Webster has shown he's willing to rest players backing up from Origin so we'll see what side runs out.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

If, in the pre-season, you'd have told me Manly would have eight wins at this stage, I'd have laughed at you. Through the opening month, they looked destined for a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Kieran Foran's arrival has absolutely shifted the fortunes for the Sea Eagles and they now look Finals bound.

A bye last week has them well rested for the trip to Accor on Saturday night to clash with the Bulldogs.

4. Sydney Roosters (4)

Ok the Roosters got pumped this past weekend by the Dolphins but show of hands ... does anyone treat this result with any seriousness?

Toby Rodwell and Rex Bassingthwaighte both crossed for tries on their NRL debut. That's all you can take out of this game, given the Origin outs.

The Sharks are at Allianz on Sunday evening for what could be be the game of the round.

5. Newcastle Knights (5)

The Knights enjoyed a bye this past weekend and continue to sit pretty in the top eight, on eight wins.

I think it's fair to say they've blown away all expectations thus far in 2026. Dylan Brown has been magnificent and has lifted all around him.

Friday night will see Newcastle ran out in front of a packed house when they host the lowly Dragons.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks escaped with a precious win in New Zealand on the back of pure grit and determination. Also some magic from Braydon Trindall and Will Kennedy.

Jesse Ramien crossed for his team's only try. Cameron McInnes ran for 120 metres and made 56 tackles in a huge effort.

The Roosters await, prior to a bye. You feel like this is a luxury game for the Sharks, but one they'll very much want to win all the same.

7. The Dolphins (7)

You can only beat who is in front of you, and the Dolphins absolutely beat the undermanned Roosters 48 points to 10. The Phins were missing plenty too, to their credit.

Isaiya Katoa has another blistering night while Trai Fuller crossed for a try and ran for over 300 metres. The entire Phins back seven was amazing.

A Saturday afternoon trip to Campbelltown should produce plenty of points. Excited for that one!

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies did the job, and then some, over the Broncos on Friday night. The 48-6 win was a walk in the park to be honest.

Alex Johnston crossed for four tries, Keaon Koloamatangi ran for over 200 metres and Cody Walker was magnificent. A perfect night for Souths fans.

A bye this weekend will see them retain their spot in the top eight, with high hopes of a deep Finals run to come.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys, incredibly, had their first bye of the year this past weekend. Eight wins through 14 games is a massive pass mark.

Scott Drinkwater has been an attacking master, Jaxon Purdue and Tom Chester have been revelations in the centres. Jake Clifford has stood up in Tom Dearden's absence.

They'll hope to be well rested as a tough trip to Auckland awaits on Sunday afternoon. Should be a lot of fun.

10. Melbourne Storm (10)

The Storm sit 11th on six wins. They do have two byes up their sleeve but I am astonished they're in the spot they currently find themselves.

Their form has been good, win four wins across the opening five games. Perhaps the signs are good for a late Finals charge after all.

A Sunday afternoon home game should see their Origin stars back up. Canberra await, but look a shell of their former selves.

11. Wests Tigers (11)

The Wests Tigers farewelled Leichhardt Oval (for now) with a brilliant win against the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Jarome Luai's hattrick confirmed victory for his side as they romped home to win 36 points to 28. Terrell May continues to provide Origin worthy efforts in the middle.

Campbelltown is the setting for this Saturday's clash with the Dolphins. The Tigers may need another 36 points to win this one.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (12)

The Bulldogs currently sit 12th with just the five wins. Not even the biggest fan of the blue and whites can proclaim to be happy with that.

There is too much talent in this side to be three wins outside the eight. A big back end to the season is needed, to say the least.

The Dogs return from the bye to host Manly on Saturday night. Should be a massive crowd on hand for what is always a fun game for us neutrals.

13. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels kept their season alive with a brilliant 15-12 win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Isaiah Iongi was brilliant again for the home side. His two try assists were the difference. Both back-rower, Kelma Tuilagi and Kitione Kautoga crossed for tries on the night.

They enjoy their second bye of the season this weekend. They should see Mitch Moses return post Origin Two. They need to be almost flawless from now to play Finals footy.

14. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans seemingly had the Tigers beaten on Sunday afternoon, yet let it slip late. Story of their season unfortunately.

Keano Kini couldn't have done more with his 334 run metres, four line breaks and three try assists. I can't help but feel like letting Phillip Sami go is a mistake.

They host the Panthers on Saturday evening. It's probably perfect timing giving Penrith often rest stars post Origin games.

15. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders season probably ended on Saturday night as they dropped yet another game, this time to the Eels.

Yes they were missing their Origin stars but this was a game they needed to win. Five wins through 14 games has last year's Minor Premiers very much on the brink.

A loss to the Storm on Sunday afternoon, in Melbourne, could draw the curtains on their 2026 campaign.

16. Brisbane Broncos (15)

Brisbane are a better side than many that sit above them ... on paper. Right now, they are lucky the Dragons exist.

They were throttled 48 points to 6 by the Bunnies on Friday night. Ok they were missing Origin stars but the Bunnies had Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray watching on also.

A bye this weekend needs to be the catalyst to a flawless second half of the season or their title defence will be a massive failure.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons are, easily, the worst side in the competition right now. One win as we approach Origin Two is unforgivable in the modern era.

It's obviously all about 2027 now, but that cannot be the attitude in the remaining games.

A Friday night in Newcastle looks a tough assignment but they need to start rewarding their fans, who have copped plenty this year.