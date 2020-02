The Canberra Raiders have named their squad for Saturday’s trial clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.

The Green Machine will take in an experienced outfit, including 13 members from last year’s grand final side.

The squad includes Jarrod Croker, Nick Cotric, Curtis Scott, George Williams and Jack Wighton.

Raiders squad for Bulldogs trial

Jarrod Croker

Nick Cotric

Matt Frawley

Emre Guler

Siliva Havili

Josh Hodgson

Corey Horsburgh

Dunamis Lui

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Kai O’Donnell

Michael Oldfield

Josh Papalii

Curtis Scott

Bailey Simonsson

Harley Smith-Shields

Sia Soliola

Daine Spencer

Ryan Sutton

Joe Tapine

Matt Timoko

Semi Valemei

Elliott Whitehead

Jack Wighton

George Williams

Sam Williams

Hudson Young