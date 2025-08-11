Daly Cherry-Evans' move to the Sydney Roosters, which has remained one of the worst-kept secrets in the NRL, is set to see the departure of one of the club's brightest stars.

Sandon Smith, who is expected to make way for the former Maroons skipper, will be on the hunt for a new club in 2026.

While he has impressed whenever he has featured in the Roosters' NRL squad, he hasn't been able to nail down a starting role.

Journalist Michael Chammas revealed that “options were limited” for Smith on Nine's 100% Footy, which will most likely see the young gun fighting for spots at another club.

One of those clubs may be the ladder-leading Canberra Raiders, who are currently in talks with Smith.

"He's been in conversations with the Raiders," Chammas revealed.

"The Raiders are looking at some depth... I don't know if it will play out that way, whether or not he wants to go somewhere and start."

The Raiders will bid Jamal Fogarty farewell at season's end, with Ethan Sanders and Ethan Strange both expected to usher in a new halves era for the nation's capital.

Despite this, we could see Smith enter into the equation, if Raiders coach Ricky Stuart gets his way.