The Canberra Raiders have begun their pre-season training as they try to advance higher than last year's semi-final placing.

Hooker Tom Starling revealed he is happy to be back training and "missed all the boys" during the off-season break.

Starling had a breakout year last season, featuring in all of the club's 26 games. In his time on the field, he made 768 tackles at an efficiency rate of 93.9%. He also made 1702 passes in the dummy-half position.

"It's been really good, it's always exciting coming back in and starting training again," the Kincumber Colts junior told the media.

"You start to miss the boys a little bit when you're away from them."

Starling, along with the rest of the team is hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 36-point loss to the Paramatta Eels in last season's semi-final's.

After just making the top eight, the Raiders caused a boilover by defeating the Melbourne Storm in the first week of the finals. However, they couldn't continue their look against an in-form Eels squad who went on to make the grand final.

Aiming for a top-four spot and having high expectations, pre-season training is vital for them. It also provides a chance for the younger players in the squad to show their potential, as they fight for a spot in the starting 17.

During the off-season, the Raiders signed four new players. Young players JJ Clarkson, Zane Dunford, and Ethan Strange were awarded contracts for the upcoming year, while Ricky Stuart has also attained the services of Pasami Saulo from Newcastle.

"They're pushing each other and pushing me which is good. The energy levels is really good with all of these young fellas and they're willing to learn," Starling said about the new young recruits.

"It's exciting times for us and a good start to our season. They've laid a good platform."

Despite the new transfers, the Raiders have been unfortunate in losing a plethora of key forwards to rival clubs. The main three being Adam Elliott who will leave for the Knights, Ryan Sutton who will join the Bulldogs and Harry Rushton who will return to England.

Starling's hooker mentor will also leave the club. Since joining the club in 2019, Starling was taken under the wing of Josh Hodgson. Having appeared over 100 times in the Raiders jersey, Hodgson will depart for the Paramatta Eels.

Asked about what the Raiders need to improve heading into the new year, Starling believes the team needs to be quicker on both sides of the field.

"The game has obviously quickened up in the past few years with some new rule changes. We hope to add a lot of speed stuff, so we're just building on that," he said.