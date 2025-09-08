Canberra Raiders prop Josh Papalii is in doubt for the first week of the finals after suffering an ankle injury at training.

The prop has been in stunning form for the Raiders this year, leading to the club offering him a one-year contract extension to finish his career in Canberra.

His form was so good that it led to a recall to State of Origin for Game 3 with Billy Slater's Queensland Maroons, but now News Corp are reporting Papalii is no guarantee to play this weekend after he suffered a "significant ankle injury" during a training session on Friday in Canberra.

The Raiders have now confirmed Papalii is now in major doubt for this Sunday's game with the Broncos. The reports suggest he needed to be helped from the field, unable to put any weight on the ankle.

It's believed he will be named for Sunday's clash with the Broncos, but will rely on being able to train on Saturday during the side's captain's run to be able to take to the field.

Papalii was one of ten Raiders' players rested from Sunday's final round game against the Dolphins, which the Raiders lost heavily, conceding more than 50 points.

The Raiders will now have to change the course of history to win the premiership, with no side conceding more than 50 points in a game during the regular season and going on to win the premiership.

Papalii has been part of the starting side throughout the year, playing an increasingly important role as the season has progressed, with Ricky Stuart valuing his contributions to a side that boasts one of the best middle third rotations in the competition. Papalii is joined by captain Joseph Tapine, Corey Horsburgh, Morgan Smithies and Ata Mariota.

The prop may have a better chance of playing with Canberra's clash against Brisbane being pushed back until Sunday.

Kick-off is set for 4:05pm (AEST) in the nation's capital.