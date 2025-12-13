Raiders hire trio of stars to coaching ranks

The Canberra Raiders have made three key signing to their club, with their contributions to be made off the field instead of on it.\nThe club have strengthened their junior development system with the appointment of Matt Giteau, Dale Finucane and Matt Frawley as specialist pathways coaches for the 2026 season.\nThe three recruits, all boasting elite-level experience across rugby league and rugby union, will work part-time across the club's Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Raiders Academy programs, focusing on advancing specialist skills in both attack and defence.\nFormer Wallaby and Canberra junior Matt Giteau joins the club in a mentoring and skills-focused role, bringing a unique cross-code pedigree to the pathways system.\nGiteau said the opportunity carries personal significance given his family's long history at the club.\n“To be involved with the Raiders is very special… It's a small and limited capacity, but I'm honoured to be here — especially with the history of my father and brother being involved as well,” Giteau said in a club statement.\n“I'll be more attack-focused: catch and pass, ball-handling, decision-making and skills-specific training. It's great to connect with guys like Dale and Matt and work with them.”\nTwo-time premiership winner and former NSW Origin representative Dale Finucane also joins the pathways ranks, bringing one of the most respected work ethics in modern rugby league.\nFinucane, who recently retired after an accomplished NRL career with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks, said contributing to the development of young players was a natural next step.\n“Living relatively close to Canberra, it was a really good fit. I'll be specialising in defensive wrestle-specific training,” Finucane said.\n“I particularly enjoy working with this age group of 16–20 year olds who want to get better and aspire to play NRL.\n“To impact those guys and see their progression is really exciting.”\nRounding out the trio is former Raiders half and local junior Matt Frawley, who returns to the ACT after announcing his retirement earlier this year.\nFrawley described the job as a meaningful homecoming.\n“It's a full-circle moment — especially coming back to the junior reps. Coming through the grades myself, to be back as a coach is pretty crazy but I'm really happy to be here,” Frawley said.\nRaiders Pathways & Performance Manager Tim Wykes praised the appointments, highlighting both the expertise and character of the trio.\n“The knowledge they have and can pass on is so impressive,” he said.\n“It's not just their skills and experience; it's the quality of person they are too.\n“You couldn't find three better gentlemen, so we're really lucky and privileged to have them.”\nThe move follows the Raiders' senior coaching staff hosting a coaches' forum at Raiders HQ in late November, with the club continuing to invest heavily in its development pathways.