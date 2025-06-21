Canberra Raiders forwards Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies, as well as Wests Tigers outside back Jeral Skelton, have all been charged by the NRL's match review committee for offences committed during Friday night's Round 16 game.

In what was a tight encounter where the Tigers lost by four points despite being behind 16-0 at halftime, all three will escape with fines after being slapped with Grade 1 charges.

Young was the first to be charged for a first half incident where he had been tackled and elbowed Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth in the head.

The elbow - similar to the one delivered by New South Wales winger Zac Lomax on Wednesday night to the head of Queensland forward Trent Loiero - cut Twal open.

It was't penalised at the time, but has now been charged by the MRC with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. It's a second offence on Young's record, so he will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he contests at the judiciary panel and loses.

Teammate Morgan Smithies was also charged for striking Tigers' forward Fonua Pole in the second half.

The incident went unreported by the on-field official at the time.

Smithies was clearly unhappy with a tackle made by Pole and Apisai Koroisau in the 61st minute, and shoved the Tigers hooker in the chest as he got up to play the ball.

It appeared in that tackle as if he made a minor movement of his head towards Pole, and may well have been charged for a headbutt.

The Englishman will pay $1500 with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

The other charge came against Jeral Skelton for Grade 1 contrary conduct on Xavier Savage.

Savage had originally been penalised for work in the tackle where he held the leg of Savage after a kick, but a captain's challenge from Joe Tapine saw the penalty reversed after it was revealed Skelton had been pulling Savage's hair.

Skelton will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea for a first offence on his rolling 12-month record, or $1500 if he is found guilty at the panel.

All three players have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas.