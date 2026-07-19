The rugby league grapevine is buzzing again, and this time an England international is at the centre of it.

Earlier in the year, word was spread that Morgan Smithies was on the verge of committing his future to the Canberra Raiders, effectively taking him out of the free agency market and locking him in at the club he joined back in 2024 on a three-year deal from the Wigan Warriors.

The Halifax-born forward has added his name to a growing roll call of English forwards who have thrived in Canberra colours.

Yet as 2027 approaches, it seems he is gaining interest from both sides of the globe.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Perth Bears have an interest in the 25-year-old.

Perth are working against the clock to piece together a competitive roster before their maiden NRL campaign kicks off.

Mal Meninga has already signed James McDonnell, Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki away from the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League, who are currently on top of the table, and Smithies appears on Meninga's wishlist too.

Perth are also tipped to finalise a deal for Tyson Smoothy once he's officially cut ties with Wakefield Trinity at season's end.

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Love Rugby League reports Smithies' situation is being monitored by clubs back in England, hardly a shock given his form since joining the Raiders.

It's understood that he is highly regarded in Canberra as a player and person, and the Raiders would like to extend him.

There are plenty of Super League suitors that would reportedly jump at the chance to bring him home, including Wigan, the club where he first made his name, won a Challenge Cup in 2022 and lifted the 2023 Grand Final trophy.

Even so, Smithies' displays in the NRL suggest he won't be short of offers from Australian clubs either, regardless of how the Super League interest plays out.

Smithies was named in England's 38-man pool ahead of the World Cup, and it is expected he will play in October this year and be selected by new coach Brian McDermott.