Canberra Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera is reportedly set to hang up the boots after suffering a seizure on the field in Round 13.

Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has revealed that the forward is facing a medical retirement after the New Zealand international was expected to make a comeback next season.

However, in a weird twist of events, that forward has responded to the rumours via social media with a statement contradicting the words of his head coach.

“Nothing confirmed yet whanau (extended family), more to come from my end,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

“Merry early Xmas to all, big love to those who have reached out.”

Since collapsing on the field, Harawira-Naera was sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season as doctors tried to get to the bottom of what triggered his seizure.

"It is really sad for the kid… it's a tragedy actually," Stuart told Wide World of Sports.

"The medical reports we are getting is that he is very unlikely to play again.

"At 28, that's tough and he has been good for us.

"But we are supporting him and looking for a pathway for him after football.

"We would like to keep him in the game and in the club."

It is understood that the Raiders are exploring their options to receive salary cap relief for Harawira-Naera, as he is still contracted with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

According to a News Corp report earlier this year, the club have made an application to the NRL for dispensation on the salary cap in case his absence continues.